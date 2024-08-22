Another California gun law blocked over Supreme Court’s ‘historical tradition’ test

In another blow to California’s efforts to restrict carrying guns in public, a federal judge has barred the state from allowing only California residents to seek concealed-carry licenses.

That requirement is part of a new state law passed in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2022 that struck down many states’ limits on carrying concealed weapons and said any government restrictions must be “consistent with this nation’s historical tradition of firearms regulation,” dating back to the nation’s founding.