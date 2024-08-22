Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $35 Million for Tuition Free Early Childhood Education Training

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 22, 2024

In Saskatchewan over the next two years nearly $35 million will be invested to continue to deliver tuition-free early childhood educator (ECE) training, professional development and student financial support.

Through the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, up to $16.5 million in the 2024-25 academic year and up to $18.4 million in the 2025-26 academic year will be directed toward opportunities to support ECE skills and knowledge.

The additional funding will create more than 4,000 tuition-free training seats over two years. This will allow current and future educators to advance or start their career in early childhood education and obtain their ECE Certification Level I, II or III. The investment also supports more than 5,300 professional development seats, helping educators gain knowledge to excel in their roles.

"We are responding to the needs of the early years sector with tangible actions that allow us to continue recruiting and retaining certified early childhood educators," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Trained early childhood educators play an important role in providing high-quality early learning and child care programs in our province."

"To make $10 a day child care a reality for families in Saskatchewan, we need to retain and recruit more early childhood educators," Canada's Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds said. "By offering tuition-free opportunities for thousands of current educators, we are empowering them to enhance their skills through training and professional development. At the same time, we are opening the door for new educators to discover this important career."

From fall 2024 to spring 2026, 10 post-secondary institutions across Saskatchewan will provide free ECE training and professional development, including: Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, College Mathieu, Dumont Technical Institute and six regional colleges - Carlton Trail, Great Plains, North West, Northlands, Southeast and Suncrest.

The new funding builds on the $26 million invested in post-secondary opportunities over the past three years. This included $4.9 million in 2021-22 and almost $9 million in 2022-23 to three institutions, and $12.3 million to 10 institutions in 2023-24.

The number of certified early childhood educators in Saskatchewan is growing, with a 15 per cent increase since March 2021. This includes a 30 per cent growth in the number of Early Childhood Educators Level IIIs, who work as leaders to support developmentally appropriate programs for the children in their care.

Overall, nearly $83 million has been invested to date to support the recruitment and retention of ECE in Saskatchewan, including funding for wage enhancements, tuition-free post-secondary education and financial supports to help individuals take training.

"The demand for early learning educators has grown exponentially in an effort to ensure reliable and affordable child care is in place throughout Saskatchewan including in rural and remote areas," Great Plains College Programs and Students Vice-President Keleah Ostander said. "By offering tuition-free early childhood education training throughout the province in a variety of delivery methods, the post-secondary sector is creating access and ensuring a supply of skilled graduates will be available to serve within the centres and allow for expansion of child care spaces available within the province."

Training and professional development opportunities range from ECE certificate and diploma courses leading to an ECE certification level, advanced certificates in early childhood education and microcredentials to build skills in specific areas. In addition to traditional full-time study options, there are a wide range of accelerated, evening, online and part-time options being offered.

Train for a rewarding career as an ECE or explore options leading to a higher ECE Certification level by visiting the 10 post-secondary institutions' websites:

-30-

For more information, contact: