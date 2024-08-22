Natural Resources Come Alive at the 2024 Maryland State Fair

August 22, 2024

Fairgoers can look for signs like these pointing to the Maryland DNR exhibit hall at Miller-Mosner Building. Photo by Dawn Webb/Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and partners will bring displays, exhibits, and fun activities about blue catfish, campsites, hunting, and more to the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

Fairgoers are invited to visit the exhibits located inside the Mosner Miller Building at the fairgrounds to engage with field experts and learn more about fishing, hunting, wildlife, and recreational opportunities in Maryland’s state forests, parks, and other public lands.

“The Maryland State Fair is a great opportunity to showcase the natural wonders of Maryland,” Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “Our experts will be at the fair to meet people from across the state and take part in this annual Maryland tradition. Please stop by our booths inside the Mosner Miller Building, enjoy the air conditioning, and learn about the diverse outdoor activities that make Maryland a great place to live and visit.”

Photo by Neal Halsey/Maryland Department of Natural Resources

New this year, the department’s Wildlife and Heritage Service prepared a presentation on the cryptids of Maryland and their real-life counterparts. Also featured is information on Maryland’s hunt for the invasive – and delicious – blue catfish.

Visitors can try out a boating simulator, enjoy interactive games, and explore a kids’ camping cabin.

Opportunities to join the DNR team will be there as well, as the department is recruiting for positions including foresters, park rangers, conservation law enforcement officers, biologists, administrative professionals, and more. Job applications, information, and other resources will be available.

The Maryland State Fair takes place for three long weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 25; Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2; and Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8.

More information about the Maryland State Fair is available at marylandstatefair.com, and about the Department of Natural Resources at dnr.maryland.gov.