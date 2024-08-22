Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,752 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resources Come Alive at the 2024 Maryland State Fair

Photo of wild horses on a beach with a message, Gather the Herd

Fairgoers can look for signs like these pointing to the Maryland DNR exhibit hall at Miller-Mosner Building. Photo by Dawn Webb/Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and partners will bring displays, exhibits, and fun activities about blue catfish, campsites, hunting, and more to the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

Fairgoers are invited to visit the exhibits located inside the Mosner Miller Building at the fairgrounds to engage with field experts and learn more about fishing, hunting, wildlife, and recreational opportunities in Maryland’s state forests, parks, and other public lands. 

“The Maryland State Fair is a great opportunity to showcase the natural wonders of Maryland,”  Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said. “Our experts will be at the fair to meet people from across the state and take part in this annual Maryland tradition. Please stop by our booths inside the Mosner Miller Building, enjoy the air conditioning, and learn about the diverse outdoor activities that make Maryland a great place to live and visit.”

Photo of young woman fishing from a dock at sunset .

Photo by Neal Halsey/Maryland Department of Natural Resources

New this year, the department’s Wildlife and Heritage Service prepared a presentation on the cryptids of Maryland and their real-life counterparts. Also featured is information on Maryland’s hunt for the invasive – and delicious – blue catfish. 

Visitors can try out a boating simulator, enjoy interactive games, and explore a kids’ camping cabin.

Opportunities to join the DNR team will be there as well, as the department is recruiting for positions including foresters, park rangers, conservation law enforcement officers, biologists, administrative professionals, and more. Job applications, information, and other resources will be available. 

The Maryland State Fair takes place for three long weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 25; Thursday, Aug. 29 through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2; and Thursday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 8. 

More information about the Maryland State Fair is available at marylandstatefair.com, and about the Department of Natural Resources at dnr.maryland.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Natural Resources Come Alive at the 2024 Maryland State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more