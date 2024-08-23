Private Jet Charter and Aircraft Management Company Air 7 Supporting Wings Over Camarillo

CAMARILLO, CA, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 17-18, Air 7 , a Camarillo-based private jet services and aircraft management company, played a pivotal role in supporting the renowned Wings Over Camarillo airshow. As a key participant, Air 7 provided essential services such as fueling and hangaring the historic aircraft that graced the skies during this exciting event.The airshow featured a spectacular lineup of historic aircraft from WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, with master pilots performing breathtaking acrobatic flights. The event also delighted attendees with a classic car show and interactive exhibits in the STEM Pavilion.Wings Over Camarillo, organized by the Camarillo Wings Association (CWA), has been a cornerstone in promoting youth involvement in science and aviation. Over the past twelve years, CWA has donated more than $650,000 to these causes, fostering a love of aviation and science among young people.Air 7 was honored to contribute to such a meaningful event that inspires the next generation of aviation enthusiasts. In addition to providing top-tier aircraft services, on Saturday, Air 7 hosted a lunch celebration for pilots and guests, adding even more excitement to the event.As a leader in private jet charters and comprehensive aircraft management services, Air 7 continues to support the aviation community with a wide range of offerings, including fuel, storage, maintenance, repairs, FBO services, film production, and private aircraft acquisition.Learn more about Wings Over Camarillo and Air 7.

