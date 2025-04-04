Scott Newell Joins Air 7 as Vice President of Aircraft Management

Air 7 is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Newell as Vice President of Aircraft Management.

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air 7 ( www.flyair7.com ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Newell as Vice President of Aircraft Management . In this role, Newell will oversee and expand Air 7’s Part 135 charter fleet and Part 91 managed aircraft while leading client development and retention initiatives.Newell brings more than 30 years of progressive leadership experience in private aviation, specializing in aircraft management, charter operations, and client services. His extensive background includes opening and scaling successful aviation facilities, negotiating complex aircraft acquisitions, and managing diverse fleets of private jet aircraft. He has held key leadership roles at industry-recognized organizations throughout the Southwest, where he consistently drove strategic growth and delivered client-focused solutions. His ability to build lasting client relationships and optimize aircraft operations makes him an invaluable addition to the Air 7 leadership team.“Aviation has been a lifelong passion of mine, and I’ve learned that nothing replaces the impact of regular, face-to-face interactions with clients,” said Newell. “Aircraft owners aren’t just looking for technical expertise — they want a partner who simplifies ownership and makes the experience seamless. In this industry, personal relationships matter. While some may call it old-fashioned, direct interaction is exactly why aircraft owners choose who they do business with — and why they stay.”“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Scott to the Air 7 team,” said Cherie Hecker, COO of Air 7. “His deep industry knowledge, client-focused approach, and proven leadership are a perfect fit for our company as we continue to grow. Scott shares our passion for delivering a highly personalized ownership and charter experience, and we are excited about the value he will bring to our clients and partners.”“After an extensive outreach and interviewing process, I am convinced Scott is exactly what Air 7 has been searching for to fill this open position. We are confident that Scott will exceed our expectations as well as those of our Clients and Aircraft Owners.”, said Bob Oliver, CEO of Air 7. Welcome to the Air 7 Family, Scott!Air 7 ( www.flyair7.com ) is a premier provider of worldwide aircraft management and private jet charter services and operates a full-service Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at Camarillo Airport.For media inquiries, please contact:media@flyair7.com

