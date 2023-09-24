Seattle Moving Company Helps Families Settle Closer to Critical Pediatric Care
After a long day of tests or treatments at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the comfort of home is priceless.
We knew if we could alleviate even a few hours of stress for these families and help make the first moments in their new home a positive experience, we wanted to do our part.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with Seattle Children’s Hospital, Cedar Crossing, and Ronald McDonald House, Seattle moving company Adam’s Moving Service is helping more families discover that unmatched comfort and move closer to lifesaving pediatric medical care. These Washington movers donate moving services to families settling into the newly opened Cedar Crossing, a 254-apartment affordable housing development at 6600 Roosevelt Way NE. With 20 apartments designated for those families whose children are current or past patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Cedar Crossing — and its many community partners — are helping families put housing stress behind them so they can focus on supporting their child’s healing.
Cedar Crossing is a unique collaboration between Bellwether Housing and Mercy Housing Northwest, along with Sound Transit and the Seattle Office of Housing, as well as other Seattle organizations. This affordable housing community benefits many in the Seattle area — including those transitioning out of Ronald McDonald House’s Seattle House, a temporary housing solution for families whose child is receiving treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Each year, the Seattle House serves 450+ families that need a place to stay in close proximity to the hospital (including out-of-state and international patients). For those families needing longer-term housing solutions, Cedar Crossing is now a welcomed resource that reduces financial strain while shortening the routine commute for hospital visits.
When Adam’s Moving Service’s founder, Adam French, heard about this new initiative, he knew their team could help. “Having a child in and out of the hospital is an incredibly stressful moment for any family,” French says. “We knew if we could alleviate even a few hours of stress for these families and help make the first moments in their new home a positive experience, we wanted to do our part.” Supporting the Seattle community is nothing new for this locally-owned business. In addition to their relationship with Seattle Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and Cedar Crossing, Adam’s Moving Service maintains an ongoing partnership with fellow Cedar Crossing community partner Mary’s Place.
Adam’s Moving Service is a top-rated moving company that has been recognized as a King5 “Best Mover” and a Best in PNW “Best Moving Company,” featuring over 500 5-star Google reviews from satisfied customers. From commercial to residential moves, Adam’s Moving Service in Washington provides full-service packing and moving services to the greater Seattle area. To learn more about how Adam’s Moving Service is giving back, visit their Community Outreach page.
