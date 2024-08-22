RE: Road Closure - Sandhill Rd Georgia
Sand hill Rd in Georgia near the intersection of Wildwood Dr is now open for regular travel. Please drive carefully.
Sand Hill Rd in Georgia near the intersection of Wildwood Dr will be closed due to an ongoing incident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
