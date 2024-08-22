RE: Road Closure - Sandhill Rd Georgia

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Sand hill Rd in Georgia near the intersection of Wildwood Dr is now open for regular travel. Please drive carefully.

From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, August 22, 2024 9:54 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - Sandhill Rd Georgia

Sand Hill Rd in Georgia near the intersection of Wildwood Dr will be closed due to an ongoing incident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.