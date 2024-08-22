Stan Rawls Announces Latest Book Publication: A Father’s Guide To God’s Promise Of Heaven

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statistics reveal that nearly half of all Americans who accept Christ as their Savior do so before the age of 13.During these formative years, children develop the spiritual beliefs and moral principles that will guide them throughout their lives. Stan Rawls , President of Palmetto Sales, a leading sales and marketing firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is proud to announce the release of his latest book in this regard, A Father’s Guide to God’s Promise of Heaven . The book is a faith-based narrative that dives right into the themes of love, loss, and the promise of eternal life.In A Father’s Guide to God’s Promise of Heaven, Rawls shares his personal journey through grief and healing following the tragic loss of his son, Kelly, in a skydiving accident. The book shares his personal anecdotes with biblical teachings such as to provide a comforting exploration of Christian faith and the assurance of Heaven. Rawls emphasizes the significance of discussing faith with children, and has aimed to help parents fulfill these essential conversations with ease.When asked about his motivation for writing the book, Rawls remarked, “The most important conversation a parent can have with their child is about Heaven and how to get there. This book is a must-read for all parents who have not yet had this conversation. It is simple and easy to read, based on biblical references, and each chapter addresses a specific aspect of the Christian faith—from God's love and the concept of sin to the plan of salvation and the significance of baptism. The writing style is conversational, making it accessible to readers of all ages, particularly children.”A Father’s Guide to God’s Promise of Heaven is designed to reach young people with the good news of Jesus’s life, death, and resurrection, offering a gentle and approachable introduction to these fundamental aspects of Christian belief.The book will soon be available for purchase on Amazon, allowing readers to easily access this valuable resource.About the Author:Stan Rawls graduated from the University of South Carolina and is the President of Palmetto Sales, a prominent sales and marketing firm in Charlotte, North Carolina. An entrepreneur at heart, Rawls is passionate about sports and is an avid scuba diver. Through his new book, he continues to share his personal faith journey and insights with readers around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.