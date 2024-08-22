Maryland NRP Officers Recognized for Enforcement of Impaired Boating Laws

August 22, 2024

The Operation Dry Water Awards Program recognizes law enforcement officers and agencies that are making a positive impact on boating under the influence. Maryland DNR photo.

Two Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) officers are nominated by department leadership for national recognition for their work enforcing impaired boating laws this summer.

During Independence Day weekend, Natural Resources Police took part in the national Operation Dry Water heightened enforcement effort. From July 4-6, NRP officers made nine Operating While Under the Influence of Alcohol (OUI) arrests and responded to nine boating accidents.

Officer First Class Coby Blum was nominated for the 2024 Operation Dry Water Officer of the Year. Maryland DNR photo.

Officer First Class Coby Blum was nominated for the 2024 Operation Dry Water Officer of the Year, assisting with two OUI arrests and handling a major boat accident on Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County. Officer First Class Mitchell Muise was nominated for the 2024 Operation Dry Water Regional Law Enforcement Award, helping facilitate two OUI arrests on the Choptank River in Dorchester County. Awardees will be recognized at the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Annual Conference scheduled for September 17-19, 2024 in New Orleans.

“Keeping Marylanders safe on our waterways is a critically important job,” said NRP Col. Orlando Lilly. “Several officers go above and beyond when it comes to boating under the influence, and removing intoxicated operators from our waterways is one of several ways they help keep boaters safe.”

The mission of Operation Dry Water is to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence. Nationwide, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known. In Maryland, alcohol was a factor in 17 of 55 boating fatalities – more than 30% – from 2019 to 2023.

Officer First Class Blum spent three consecutive night shifts on Deep Creek Lake where he focused on OUI enforcement. Blum stopped 58 boats over the course of the weekend, issuing 27 citations and warnings for boating safety violations. He also made or assisted with two OUI cases, one of which dealt with a serious boat accident. Blum’s efforts resulted in the arrest of two individuals charged with operating under the influence. Since May, Blum has identified 148 boating violations resulting in citations and warnings, made five OUI arrests, and issued 16 personal floatation device (PFD) violations.

Officer First Class Mitchell Muise joined NRP in 2018. Maryland DNR photo.

Officer First Class Muise spent the July 4 heightened enforcement period targeting impaired boaters on the Choptank River. Muise and fellow NRP officers in Dorchester County stopped 66 boats during the heightened enforcement period, resulting in 32 citations and warnings issued. Multiple alcohol-related offenses were issued to two individuals, who were taken off the water and subsequently arrested. This year, Muise has issued 128 citations and arrested/assisted in the arrest of four individuals for operating while intoxicated.

In total, NRP officers wrote 730 warnings and 209 citations during the three-day heightened enforcement period from July 4-6, 2024.