Williston Barracks // Transport drugs into detention facility & possession of heroin
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1005923
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-585-8617
DATE/TIME: August 20, 2024, at 0035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Transportation of narcotics into a detention center & Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Mindy Champagne
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
VICTIM: Society
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 20, 2024, at approximately 0035 hours, Mindy Champagne, who is an incarcerated individual at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, was found to be in possession of narcotics. A correctional officer observed Champagne concealing multiple wax bags on her person. The substance inside the bags were field tested and found to be positive for heroin. Champagne was issued a citation for the above-mentioned charges and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 10, 2024.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/10/24 at 8:30AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available due to incarceration
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
