Williston Barracks // Transport drugs into detention facility & possession of heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A1005923

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                           

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-585-8617

 

DATE/TIME: August 20, 2024, at 0035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Transportation of narcotics into a detention center & Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED:  Mindy Champagne                                             

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

 

VICTIM: Society

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 20, 2024, at approximately 0035 hours, Mindy Champagne, who is an incarcerated individual at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, was found to be in possession of narcotics. A correctional officer observed Champagne concealing multiple wax bags on her person. The substance inside the bags were field tested and found to be positive for heroin. Champagne was issued a citation for the above-mentioned charges and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 10, 2024.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    10/10/24 at 8:30AM        

COURT:  Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available due to incarceration

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

