AMBIR Announces the availability of AMBIR PS400 Photo Scanner with PictureStudio

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

New product offering combines a powerful photo scanner with cutting edge photo editing and management software to help preserve photographs

"PictureStudio represents the next generation in photograph digitization and preservation. It is cost effective and easy to use for even the most novice technology user".” — Michael Crincoli - COO

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR is a leading manufacturer of high-quality document scanners and image processing solutions, with over 25 years of experience serving a wide range of market segments including healthcare, financial services, and general business. Recently, AMBIR developed an innovative new solution for scanning and editing photographs that combines hardware and powerful photo editing software. The new solution is called PictureStudio.

The AMBIR Photo Scanner, bundled with PictureStudio software, combines AMBIR’s 25 years of expertise in image capture hardware and software to deliver an advanced photo editing and management solution. Designed to help consumers preserve, enhance, and share their old photographs, PictureStudio provides a straightforward and cost-effective way to capture and improve cherished memories.

Mike O’Leary, CEO and Founder of AMBIR, stated, “PictureStudio represents a significant innovation for us. We believe it meets a crucial need and brings to market a solution that is highly desired. With countless photos deteriorating in homes across the country, we are excited to bring a solution to market to provide consumers with a way to preserve these invaluable memories. Until now, there hasn’t been a complete solution for capturing, protecting, and enhancing these heirlooms. PictureStudio by AMBIR changes that by offering a user-friendly way to scan, enhance, and share photos. We’re thrilled to bring this solution to market.”

PictureStudio advances traditional photo editing apps by incorporating cutting-edge technology for enhancing of old photographs. It features tools for dust removal, color and clarity enhancement, colorization, and more. In addition to improving these treasured old photos, the application also integrates with social media networks, allowing you to easily share these precious memories with friends and family.

The AMBIR Photo Scanner is sold as a bundle including the PictureStudio software. A Film/Slide scanner is also available separately, allowing users to create and enhance high-resolution photos captured from old slides, Super 8 movies, and film negatives. For a complete end-to-end solution for all types of legacy photos, you can purchase the Photo Scanner with PictureStudio through major retail channels such as BestBuy.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, and directly picturestudio.com

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads, and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization that supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market-leading solution in the healthcare space due to its wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

Preserve and Protect Life's Most Precious Memories

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.