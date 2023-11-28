AMBIR to Sponsor the NextGen Healthcare Annual User Group Meeting in Orlando

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

AMBIR, a long-time partner of NextGen will exhibit and showcase its integrated solutions for card, document and barcode scanning along with eSignature capture.

The NextGen Relationship is extremely valuable to AMBIR and we pride ourselves in being the go-to scanning provider for NextGen Customers.” — Jason Case

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR announced that it will be an exhibitor at this year’s NextGen Healthcare’s UGM23 customer conference in Orland, Florida. UGM 23 is three full days of hands–on learning, networking with industry peers, and educational sessions that are tailored to my specific role. You can also earn continuing medical education credits while attending educational sessions. UGM is the one conference each year that brings together the entire community of NextGen Healthcare users and experts and will ensure our practice is getting the most from our investment to improve efficiency, maximize our clinical and financial outcomes, and provide the best possible care for our patients.

The Event is taking place starting Wednesday, November 29 through Saturday, December 2 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Orlando, FL.

AMBIR has been a long-time sponsor and integrated solution partner of NextGen Healthcare. We provide a wide array of solutions for NextGen users including Document, ID, Insurance Card and Barcode Scanners along with a fully integrated eSignature solution. We are considered to be the leading provider of these solutions in the NextGen community. NextGen Customers trust AMBIR because for over 20 years, we have delivered on our promise of the of the following:

- Highest quality hardware backed by US-based live support

- Low total cost of ownership

- Fully integrated and compatible with NextGen software

- Easy to setup and maintain and train new employees on use

- AMBIR will be showcasing new and existing products and solutions at booth #614.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is an industry leader in digital capture and document workflow solutions. Combining professional grade ID card, barcode, and document scanner solutions along with digital signature capture and thermal printing, AMBIR can help simplify front end workflows and increase overall productivity.