AMBIR to Exhibit and Sponsor the NAHAM Annual Conference

Annual event brings together leaders in patient management and access. AMBIR will focus on helping to automate processes such as patient registration

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR will be a sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s NAHAM Annual conference and expo in Dallas Texas. The event is taking place between April 23-26th. AMBIR will be exhibiting at booth #222. AMBIR will be demonstrating and displaying its suite of enhanced scanning solutions that are the de-facto preferred patient registration and ID/Card Capture solution in hospitals, clinics and medical practices throughout the US. AMBIR Healthcare Solutions play a vital role in automating and streamlining critical processes in hospitals and physicians offices. AMBIR is known for developing high quality products with a low Total Cost of Ownership.

AMBIR products are used extensively in the healthcare space, particularly in workflows around patient onboarding, patient check in and patient management. The Card and ID scanners, Document Scanners, Electronic Signature Pads and Barcode Scanners are a common site in physician offices, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The NAHAM event is centered around patient access and management and AMBIR will be demonstrating how these solutions support the mission of NAHAM.

The National Association of Healthcare Access Management establishes best practices and subject matter expertise; provides an array of networking, education, and certification opportunities; and enables NAHAM members to influence and promote high quality delivery of Patient Access Services.

About the NAHAM Annual Conference

The theme for this year's annual conference is "Patient Access: Shining Bright 50 Years & Counting"

Join NAHAM April 23-26, 2024, to connect with other NAHAM Members in Dallas, Texas, for the premiere event in Patient Access. Explore education tailored to the current state of the profession, earn NAHAM-approved contact hours toward maintaining professional certification and get ready celebrate 50 years of NAHAM!

What to Expect at the NAHAM Conference

- Up to 28 sessions to choose from focused on overcoming staffing challenges, ways to inspire and encourage team success, understanding and overcoming challenges associated with prior authorizations, leadership skills for managing a Patient Access department and building a career as a Patient Access professional.

- Game-changing insights from a keynote speaker who will help support staff teams with practical and tactical solutions for growth and changing perspectives to create more fulfillment in the workplace.

- Opportunities to network with Patient Access managers and leaders from facilities across the country. Following NAHAM safety procedures, attendees to the conference will connect with managers and directors from departments ranging from 0-100 full-time employees and 500+ beds.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to it's wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.