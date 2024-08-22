Maine DOE Honors 2024 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science State Finalists & Maine History Teacher of the Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) was pleased to host a special ceremony at the recent 2024 Maine DOE Annual Summit to honor educators from two prestigious national awards, the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s History Teacher of the Year program.

PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM, including Computer Science). Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. Maine applicants were reviewed by mathematics and science selection committees comprised of previous Maine PAEMST awardees and content area experts. More than 5,200 PAEMST awardees have been recognized since the program was established by Congress in 1983.

Each year, the Gilder Lehrman Institute seeks out the finest history teachers in the United States to acknowledge their vital work. Since 2004, they have recognized 1,000+ outstanding elementary, middle, and high school teachers in each of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and US Territories. Each state committee selects a winner based on creativity, leadership, and use of primary source material.

Maine’s Honorees are as follows:

2024 PAEMST Maine

Left to Right: Deb Larsen-Soderberg, Marcia Train, Hillary Bellefleur

2024 PAEMST Maine Finalist – Elementary Mathematics Category

Deb Larsen-Soderberg, Orono Middle School, Orono

Deb Larsen-Soderberg was selected as the 2024 Elementary Mathematics PAEMST State Finalist for her variety and skillful balance of pedagogy, content knowledge, and instructional strategies that support and strengthen student growth in mathematics. Through a hands-on, active engagement approach to learning, she encourages students to think more deeply and creatively about math and complex reasoning.

2024 PAEMST Maine Finalists – Elementary Science Category

Hillary Bellefleur, Leroy H. Smith Elementary School, Winterport

Hillary Bellefleur was selected as one of the 2024 Elementary Science PAESMT State Finalists for her strong grasp of physical, life, earth, and engineering sciences appropriate for elementary grades. She provides engaging, innovative, and student-centered approaches to instruction, supporting all learners in her classroom. Hillary has worked with Maine DOE on the MOOSE project, integrating science into modules for all teachers to use. She was also recognized as the 2021 Waldo County Teacher of the Year, 2021 National Milken Educator Award, a 2022 Finalists for the Maine Teacher of the Year. She earned her National Board Certification in 2022.

Marcia Train, Long Island School, Long Island

Marcia Train was selected as one of the 2024 Elementary Science PAEMST State Finalists for her passion and dedication to science education. She engages her students in a hands-on, inquiry-based approach to learning that connects their experiences with their community. Marcia spent three months on a research vessel, connecting with her students during that time, bringing back knowledge and skills that supported students in connecting to Maine-based aquaculture. Her students developed an aquaculture site to grow and harvest sugar kelp. Some other key projects her students have been involved in are monitoring ocean health, rehabilitating and cleaning up the island beaches, and growing a school garden, to name just a few.

Maine History Teacher of the Year

Left to right: Jessica Graham, Ethan Brownell

2024 Maine History Teacher of the Year

Jessica Graham, Waterville High School, Waterville

Jessica Graham was selected as the Maine History Teacher of the Year for her excellence in history education. As a history teacher in Waterville, Jess has developed a creative and compelling curriculum that engages her students in all areas of social studies, with a particular passion for civic engagement. Her connection with students was evident when they selected her to give their commencement address. One of her students spoke on her behalf at the Educators Summit, again demonstrating her commitment and connection to her students. Jessica is currently working on her PhD in History from the University of Maine.

2023 Maine History Teacher of the Year

Ethan Brownell, Maine Central Institute, Pittsfield

Ethan Brownell was selected as the Maine History Teacher of the Year for his excellence in history education. At Maine Central Institute, Ethan has taught and developed several engaging courses with unique historical perspectives. He has developed community connections to support his students’ understanding of history and social studies. Beyond the school day, Ethan models civic engagement for his students in his local community. He is a current board member of the Maine Council for Social Studies.

Maine’s 2024 PAEMST finalists have been forwarded to a panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the national level who will assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education. The teachers chosen to be Presidential Awardees will be notified by the White House, honored at various ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

Maine’s 2024 History Teacher of the Year, Jessica Graham, was awarded $1,000 and automatically became a nominee in the national contest this year. The national panel of eminent historians, former winners, and master teachers selects one national winner for the $10,000 award in September. Brownell received the same honors and underwent the same process in 2023.

Nominations for the 2025 PAEMST Award will open soon. This round of awards will honor mathematics, science, and engineering (STEM, including computer science) teachers working in grades 7-12. Consider a great teacher you know for nomination or nominate yourself! For more information or to nominate a teacher visit the PAEMST website.

Nominations for the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s History Teacher of the Year are currently open. Submissions are due by April 30, 2025. For more information visit the Gilder Lehrman Institute website.