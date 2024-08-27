Access Fixtures Introduces New BILI 5w and 10w Solar LED Sign Lights

BILI - 5w Solar LED Sign Light BILI - 10w Solar LED Sign Light BILI - Solar LED Sign Light with Standard Mounting Bracket BILI - Solar LED Sign Light Mono-Crystalline Photovoltaic Solar Panel BILI 5w and 10w Solar LED Sign Light Remote Controller

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, proudly announces the launch of the BILI 10-watt and BILI 5-watt solar LED sign lights—innovative lighting solutions that eliminate the need for external power sources. These cutting-edge, solar-powered sign lights are designed for top-of-sign and billboard installation, significantly reducing uplight and light pollution. The BILI series offers an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to illuminate signs and billboards of any size, from entrance signs and wall-mounted signs to post-mounted signs and large billboards. These solar sign lights stand out for their versatility, sustainability, and durability, making them the ideal choice for various applications.

Versatile Illumination

The BILI 10-watt solar LED sign lights and BILI 5-watt solar LED sign lights feature a sleek, low-profile linear design with a solar panel on top and LEDs on the bottom. This smart configuration ensures efficient downward or downward-and-outward illumination, minimizing light spill and uplight. The fixtures include an advanced rotatable mount, allowing precise light direction to achieve optimal visibility on signs and billboards. The BILI 5-watt model offers a luminous flux of up to 850 lumens, while the BILI 10-watt model delivers up to 1,700 lumens—providing bright, even sign illumination. BILIs use F00165+F00C66 optics, a unique optic lens specifically designed for sign and billboard lighting.

Sustainable Illumination

Harnessing the power of a monocrystalline photovoltaic solar panel, the BILI 10-watt and BILI 5-watt solar sign lights offer sustainable, off-grid illumination. A long-life LiFeP04 battery stores energy efficiently, ensuring uninterrupted nighttime operation after just four hours of daily charging. This environmentally friendly approach reduces energy costs and significantly lowers a facility's carbon footprint. The BILI series features a default dusk-to-dawn mode, enabling automatic operation from sunset to sunrise, and is equipped with remote control functionality for enhanced convenience and flexibility.

Durable Illumination

Engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, the BILI 10-watt and BILI 5-watt solar sign lights boast a durable aluminum alloy body and an IP66-rated enclosure for protection against dust and powerful water jets. The fixtures have a LiFeP04 battery, designed for 3,000 to 5,000 deep discharge cycles, ensuring long-term, reliable performance. The LEDs have an impressive lifespan, rated at L70 for 270,000 hours at 25°C, guaranteeing consistent, high-quality illumination over many years. The BILI series is further customizable with standard 5000K color temperature, and optional 3000K and 4000K Kelvin temperatures. The standard CRI is Ra70, with an upgrade option to Ra80 for enhanced color accuracy.

"The BILI series provides versatile, sustainable lighting without using external power," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "It's a reliable solution for any sign or billboard, offering performance and energy efficiency."

The BILI 5-watt solar sign light measures 23.49 inches in length, while the 10-watt model measures 41.83 inches, accommodating various installation needs. Both fixtures operate efficiently within a temperature range of 0°C to +50°C (32°F to 122°F) and are equipped with a polycarbonate optical lens for superior light distribution. Installation is straightforward with the standard bracket mount that rotates at ±30° and allows lateral adjustments for additional flexibility. The BILI series also comes with a 3-year warranty for the battery and a 5-year warranty for other accessories, ensuring long-term peace of mind and reliable operation.

The BILI 10-watt and 5-watt solar sign lights include a standard bracket mount that easily attaches to walls, signs, or billboards, making installation quick and easy. Simply bolt the fixture to the top of the sign or billboard, adjust the tilt to the desired angle, and enjoy efficient, sustainable lighting that meets all needs without the complications of traditional power setups.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that set new industry standards. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures designs and manufactures various lighting fixtures to meet diverse needs across multiple applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

BILI 5 watt and 10 watt Solar LED Sign Lights

