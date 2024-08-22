22 August 2024

Opportunities for cooperation with «Frontier Works Organization» considered

On 22 August 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Kashif Nazir, President and Engineer-in-Chief of Pakistan’s “Frontier Works Organization”.

During the talks, the parties noted with satisfaction the traditionally friendly nature of Turkmen-Pakistani relations.

At the meeting, the sides considered possibilities of establishing partnership in the sphere of urban development, improvement of road and transport infrastructure, construction of irrigation systems.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on further cooperation in view of the planned large-scale projects in Turkmenistan and taking into account the successful long-term experience of “Frontier Works Organization”.