Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Friday, August 23, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Friday, August 23, includes the following: 

Friday, August 23 at 9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide opening remarks at the 2024 South Carolina Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Conference, T. Ashton Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court, West Columbia, S.C. 

 

