Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Saturday, March 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Saturday, March 8, 2025, includes the following:

Saturday, March 8 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit with state forestry officials and firefighters responding to the Carolina Forest Fire, 1886 South Carolina Highway 90, Conway, S.C.

Saturday, March 8 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit with officials from South Carolina State Fire, 2254 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.