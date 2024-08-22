IDPH to Offer Public Health Information, Services at DuQuoin State Fair

ILLINOIS, August 22 - Information, giveaways will be offered at department's tent





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will provide a variety of public health information and services at the DuQuoin State Fair, beginning Friday, August 23, 2024 and running through Monday, September 2.





"IDPH is proud to once again return to the DuQuoin State Fair," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We encourage all who attend to visit our IDPH tent and learn about the programs and services we offer to keep Illinoisians healthy and safe."





IDPH staffers will be on hand each day of the fair at the IDPH tent on Grandstand Avenue, just across from the Grandstand. The tent will be manned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the fair.





Among the services and information available:

In partnership with the Egyptian Health Department, IDPH will offer free naloxone, which can be used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Staffers from both agencies will also have information on how to spot the signs of an overdose.

IDPH will continue its distribution of free gun locks, which can ensure that firearms stay out of the wrong hands. The gun lock program is through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Illinois State Police. The tent will also have information on suicide prevention and the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Other giveaways will help fairgoers have a safer and healthier time, including free bottles of water, sunscreen, cooling pouches, fans, hand sanitizer wipes, and COVID tests (while supplies last).

IDPH's Vital Records Division will have information on how the general public can access their important documents, like birth and death records.

There will be information on job and career opportunities at IDPH, and on the department's diversity/equity/inclusion initiatives.