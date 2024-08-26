Independent Distributor A&M Industrial Celebrates 70th Anniversary

A&M Industrial Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Family-owned independent distributor A&M Industrial proudly celebrates its 70th anniversary, continuing a proud legacy of service and industrial expertise.

Seventy years of dedication and innovation — a hardware store has blossomed into an industrial powerhouse. It is incredibly special to be celebrating my grandfather’s legacy with this milestone.” — Josh Young

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since first opening their doors in 1954, A&M Industrial has transformed from a modest hardware store in New Jersey into a leading industrial distributor, building a legacy upon founder Arnie Young’s core principle: put people first, and success will follow. This milestone anniversary is a testament to A&M Industrial's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.Throughout the decades, A&M Industrial has expanded, establishing several branches along the East Coast and securing its position as a reliable leader in the industrial supply sector. The company has consistently adapted to an evolving market and technological advancements, striving to not only meet but to exceed customer expectations.Now under the leadership of Arnie’s son, current A&M Industrial President David Young, the expansion of A&M’s product offering has been paired with an expanded menu of industrial services. Offering more than two dozen services, including on-site cost reduction and safety assessments, as well as robust vendor managed inventory programs, A&M Industrial continues to measure their success by their ability to empower the success of each customer. Sustaining long-term relationships and helping manufacturers adapt and thrive within an ever-changing industrial landscape remains paramount.As A&M Industrial marks its 70th year as an independent, family-owned business, they are poised to face the future. Their extensive array of products and services, which incorporate the latest cutting-edge technology, are designed to improve productivity and operational efficiency in each machine shop and facility they serve. A&M Industrial remains committed to a long tradition of anticipating customer needs and providing industry both unique and innovative solutions.“Seventy years of dedication and innovation — what began as a small hardware store has blossomed into a full-service industrial powerhouse. It is incredibly special to be celebrating my grandfather’s legacy with this milestone, while embracing opportunities for an even brighter future,” said Josh Young, A&M Industrial’s Chief Operating Officer.

