Labor Day Weekend 2024 in Philly: The 43 Biggest Events, Fests & Exhibitions

PHILADELPHIA, August 12, 2024 – We normally hate long goodbyes in Philadelphia — but when it comes to summer, we make an exception.

The City of Brotherly Love celebrates Labor Day — aka the unofficial end of summer — with a loooong weekend of awesome things to do, can’t-miss events and only-in-Philly experiences.

In the mood for music? You’ve got options. Usher screams Yeah with two shows at the Wells Fargo Center before iconic radio personality Patty Jackson hosts her annual Party in the Park, featuring performances by R&B legends Joe, El DeBarge and Kenny Lattimore.

In the mood for music? You’ve got options. Usher screams Yeah with two shows at the Wells Fargo Center before iconic radio personality Patty Jackson hosts her annual Party in the Park, featuring performances by R&B legends Joe, El DeBarge and Kenny Lattimore.

Also on stage in Philly this Labor Day weekend: Les Misérables at the Academy of Music, James Taylor at The Mann Center and Young Miko at The Met.

Thinking about dinner before the show? Dine at Philly’s award-winning eateries, snack on iconic Philly staples (you know the ones), or elevate your tastes at one of Philadelphia’s many rooftop bars and restaurants.

If you’re looking for some bonus summer fun in the region, hop aboard the Philly PHLASH for trips to Philly’s top museums and attractions, witness bedlam at the Bank as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, or sip the night away and catch a fireworks show during Saturday Night unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm.

Philly PHLASH

Through Monday, September 2, 2024

Various stops including the Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market Street

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s the Philly PHLASH! The most convenient and affordable way to travel from one iconic Philly attraction to another takes its last laps around Philly for its 30th season, sporting a new look and an expanded bus route. All-day passes run just $5 (free for SEPTA Key holders), with stops that include Reading Terminal Market, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Zoo and many more. Our 2024 guide breaks down everything you need to know.

Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

Through Monday, September 2, 2024

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The clock is ticking on The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University’s latest immersive exhibit, which spotlights the world of rainforests and the flora and fauna that inhabit the most diverse ecosystem on the planet. The Under the Canopy exhibition, for students of all ages and presented in both English and Spanish, features plants and rainforest ecology including an encounter with a live sloth, boa constrictor and other animals that call these habitats home, plus life-size climbable animal sculptures (including a gorilla, tortoise, crocodile, red-eye tree frog and Banyan tree), interactive discovery stations, dynamic displays and engaging programming.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Through Monday, September 2, 2024

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Here’s your excuse to don those sunnies. The seasonal Penn’s Landing extravaganza waves goodbye to summer with an enormous arcade, more boardwalk games and carnival rides than ever, and big views of the Delaware River. The attraction has plenty of food and drink options, too, with crowd-pleasers like funnel cake at Skelly’s, cocktails at The Lodge Bar, and crabfries from Chickie’s & Pete’s. New for 2024: a flashy 18-hole mini-golf course, new rides like a children’s roller coaster and whirling ride, and expanded food menus. Admission is free, everything else is pay-as-you-go, and note that the roller rink itself is closed for construction.

The Art of the Brick at The Franklin Institute

Through Monday, September 2, 2024

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street

Snap to it: It’s your last chance to catch the The Art of the Brick, back at The Franklin Institute for the first time since 2015. The exhibition displays more than 100 works all made completely of LEGO — from recreations of masterworks like Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to original works of LEGO sculpture, including a 20-foot-long T. rex dinosaur skeleton and many pieces that are just plain fun. Every sculpture in the hugely impressive display is the handiwork of contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, the first artist ever to create an exhibition solely of LEGO art. Want complimentary access to the exhibition? Add the Art of the Brick perk to your hotel stay with the Visit Philly Overnight Package.

Once Upon a Nation Storytelling Benches

Through Monday, September 2, 2024

Various locations including Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market Street

Award-winning storytellers offer secrets about the history of Philadelphia and our nation through three- to five-minute stories told at special benches near several historic sites in Old City. Uniformed storytellers share fun and interactive tales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select days (and daily from August 30 through September 2, 2024). The free Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches can be found at the following locations:

Independence Hall

Independence Visitor Center

Signer’s Garden

Carpenters’ Hall

Franklin Court

Betsy Ross House

National Constitution Center

Franklin Square

Ongoing Highlights

The best of Greater Philadelphia — this Labor Day and beyond…

Seasonal Bars & Restaurants

Ongoing

Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Summer in Philly means good times with good friends, preferably with a breeze at your back and a cold drink in your hand. Many of Philly’s most popular outdoor venues are open for Labor Day weekend, including:

Looking for even more outdoor options? Check out our 2024 guide to the city’s best rooftop bars and restaurants. Cheers!

The Descendants of Monticello at Independence National Historical Park

Through Sunday, September 8, 2024

Declaration House, 700 Market Street

You know the story: Nearly 250 years ago, Thomas Jefferson rented a room in Philadelphia and drafted one of the nation’s great foundational documents. But did you know there was a first-person eyewitness to the writing of the Declaration of Independence: Jefferson’s enslaved valet Robert Hemmings? In a new exhibition by Monument Lab, award-winning artist Sonya Clark explores the complex legacy of freedom and slavery existing at the center of our country’s founding with a sobering installation that challenges the idea that “all men are created equal.” For more: NPR’s All Things Considered dives deeper in an interview with the artist herself. Plus, you can take a tour of Independence National Historical Park more broadly on one of the park’s free Twilight Tours, offered nightly through September 8, with each tour highlighting a different topic and theme.

Mary Cassatt at Work at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Through Sunday, September 8, 2024

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Mary Cassatt at Work exhibition celebrates the Philadelphia-raised impressionist artist who explored gender, labor and feminine agency via more than 130 prints, paintings and pastels. Also included: new findings about the advanced processes and materials the painter — who began studying at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts at age 15 — used in the early 20th century. This is the first major showing of Cassatt’s life’s work in over 25 years. Want to make a day of it? Stick around after 5 p.m. and snag tickets to the museum’s Friday Night Lounge on Friday, August 30, 2024, featuring live music, locally sourced wine and spirits, additional private tour options, and open core galleries.

Parks on Tap at Penn Treaty Park

August 30 – September 4, 2023

Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street

Philly’s beloved roving beer garden Parks On Tap is back for 2024 with brews and bites at urban parks and green spaces across Philadelphia, with a new neighborhood featured each week. Expect drafts from Mainstay Independent Brewing, Conshohocken Brewing, 2SP Brewing and more, as well as cocktails, burgers, cheesesteaks and snacks. This Labor Day weekend, find the pop up at Penn Treaty Park from Wednesday through Sunday.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Through Sunday, September 29, 2024

Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

The popular summertime attraction at Spruce Street Harbor Park (SSHP) on the Delaware River features a boardwalk with concessions and food trucks, a beer garden, giant board games, weekend craft markets and plenty of spaces to chill — in waterside Adirondack chairs, in flat-bottomed net lounges above the river or in cozy hammocks in the meadow. New additions at SSHP for 2024 include The Lazy Hammock covered bar and performance stage (with video wall), The Blue Anchor local beer and cocktail bar, The Trading Post waterside snack and ice cream bodega, and pay-as-you-go ax-throwing.

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park

Through Sunday, October 27, 2024 (Saturdays & Sundays)

Southeast Asian Market, 1500 Pattison Avenue

Attention foodies: The nationally renowned seasonal Southeast Asian Market pops up on the weekends at FDR Park. At this massive culinary treasure, visitors can discover over 70 vendors offering traditional dishes, street food and produce native to Asia, plus plants, jewelry and clothing. For the best experience, pack a picnic blanket and don’t forget to bring cash — some vendors are cash-only and there’s no ATM on site. Pro tip: You can find the market near the park’s Taney Baseball field from July through October.

Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington’s Tent at the Museum of the American Revolution

Through Sunday, January 5, 2025

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

In the fascinating Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington’s Tent exhibition, visitors discover rare documents, inspired works of art and historical objects that paint a fuller picture of the shelter used as George Washington’s headquarters throughout the War for Independence. The tent — the Museum of the American Revolution’s signature artifact — served as the battlefield home, strategic meeting place and office quarters for General Washington, and the exhibition tells the stories of the many individuals who worked to preserve and pass down this vital symbol of the American republic.

Monuments and Myths: The America of Sculptors Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French at the Michener Art Museum

Through Sunday, January 5, 2025

Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine Street, Doylestown

You may not recognize the artists who are the focus of Monuments and Myths: The America of Sculptors Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French, but you know their work: French’s Seated Lincoln is the centerpiece of Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial and Saint-Gaudens’s Diana sits atop the balcony of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Great Stair Hall. Doylestown’s James A. Michener Art Museum brings sculptures of the two contemporaries (and rivals) together for the first time, exploring the role public art plays in reflecting, informing and sometimes obscuring truths about our nation.

Events

Big things are happening in Philly during Labor

Les Misérables at the Academy of Music

August 27 – September 8, 2024 (select dates)

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

Do you hear the people sing? One of the greatest musicals ever created, eight-time Tony Award-winning Les Misérables storms the Academy of Music to close out August. Set amidst the burning embers of revolution in 19th-century France, Les Mis follows the life of Jean Valjean — an ex-convict seeking redemption despite being hunted for decades by his rival and ex-guard Javert — spinning an epic tale of love, sacrifice, broken dreams and redemption. The iconic score features earworms like I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More and Master of the House.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park

August 29 – September 1, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

What better place to (unofficially) send off summer than the ballpark? Root, root, root on our guys as they take on the Atlanta Braves during a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Plus, join the team in celebrating German and German-American fans during the German Heritage Night game on Thursday, August 29. Prost!

James Taylor at The Mann Center

Friday, August 30, 2024 | 8 p.m.

The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue

James Taylor helped kick off The Mann Center’s inaugural season back in 1976, and over the last five decades, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has cemented his place in music history, selling over 100 million albums, scoring 19 Grammy nominations (and one win), and being inducted into both the Rock & Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame. This Labor Day weekend, the chart-topping musician returns to Fairmount Park’s outdoor venue with his all-star band to play his 22nd show on the legendary stage.

Usher at the Wells Fargo Center

August 30 & 31, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

The world was introduced to Usher Raymond as a fresh-faced youngster crooning RnB in the mid-’90s. That talented teenager has grown into a once-in-a-generation performer and indisputable global superstar. Fresh off his explosive Super Bowl halftime performance and a blockbuster, multi-year Las Vegas residency, the hitmaker takes the show on the road. While you can expect some newer music, Usher promises to take audience members on a trip down memory lane with plenty of throwbacks from his extensive catalog from My Boo to OMG.

Labor Day Weekend at the Vineyard at Penns Woods Winery

August 30 – September 2, 2024

Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Road, Chadds Ford

Celebrate the long weekend with loved ones, live music and award-winning wine in a postcard-perfect setting during Penns Woods Winery’s Labor Day celebrations, where a different performer is set to hit the stage each night. Picnics, pets (with a leash) and music lovers of all ages are welcome at the family-friendly event (though some areas of the winery may be restricted to adults). Note that seating in the winery’s pavilions and near the fire pits is first come, first served, so definitely pack your lawn chair or blanket.

Young Miko at The Met

Saturday, August 31, 2024 | 8 p.m.

The Met, 858 N. Broad Street

A newcomer on the música urbana scene hailing from Puerto Rico, Young Miko has taken the world by storm. Fresh off traveling with Latin music superstars Bad Bunny and Karol G, Billboard’s 2023 Latin Rookie of the Year, has embarked on a headlining tour of her own across the Americas and Spain. When the self-proclaimed Trap Kitty touches down on The Met stage, expect the singer’s signature suave delivery of confident and catchy hits like Lisa and Classy 101.

152nd Labor Day Volksfest at Cannstatter Volksfest Verein

August 31 – September 2, 2024

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein, 9130 Academy Road

Philly’s oldest German-American club celebrates its 152nd anniversary during this three-day German festival in Northeast Philadelphia. This Labor Day tradition is full of traditional German food and classic American fare (think bratwurst, schnitzel, hamburgers, and cotton candy); live entertainment including authentic folk dancing and non-stop music from local bands; vendors selling local and imported German crafts, clothes and gifts; family-friendly rides and activities; and — of course — plenty of beer and wine. Visitors can buy one-, two- or three-day passes at the gate.

Labor Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

August 31 – September 2, 2024

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd Street

Special end-of-summer programming at the Museum of the American Revolution includes pop-up gallery talks and first-person theatrical performances by historical character actors; a crafting station where kiddos can create their own Rhode Island Regiment cap — the distinctive hats worn by the Black and Native American troops of the regiment that famously marched through Philadelphia on their way to Yorktown in 1871; and the family-friendly Revolution Place, featuring four replicated 18th-century environments: a home, a tavern, a meeting house and a military encampment. Bonus: Kids 12 and under are admitted free all weekend long.

Platinum Production Presents: Patty’s Party in the Park at The Dell Music Center

Sunday, September 1, 2024 | 7 p.m.

The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

WDAS radio host Patty Jackson returns to The Dell for another edition of her late-summer R&B concert extravaganza, Patty’s Party in the Park. This year’s smooth-singing lineup includes music icon Joe, legendary crooner El DeBarge, Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Kenny Lattimore and more.

Buju Banton at the Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, September 1, 2024 | 8 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

After a 15-year hiatus, Jamaican music legend Buju Banton is back in a big way. After several recent albums and hit collaborations with the likes of Victoria Monet and DJ Khaled, the superstar takes his distinct voice, charismatic energy, and decades worth of hits like Champion and Hills and Valleys on the road for his first arena tour. Welcome the beloved performer back to the stage and join thousands of dancehall and reggae fans for a night of unity, love and music when the Overcomer tour comes to the Wells Fargo Center.

Labor Day Weekend Parties

August 30 – September 1, 2024 (dates vary by event)

Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill Street;Rosy’s Taco Bar East, 624 S. 6th Street;Izlas Latin Cuisine, 2725 N. American Street;NOTO, 1209 Vine Street;Spirit of Philadelphia, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Seize the (extra) day. Labor Day parties are happening all weekend long, which means there’s plenty of opportunity to dance late into the night and flaunt your favorite white outfit before the Labor Day fashion clock strikes midnight.

Renaissance: Beyoncé Night Act II at Underground Arts: DJ Kira Bandan delivers all Bey, all night at Underground Arts for a second time, spinning Beyoncé’s greatest hits — from Renaissance to Lemonade and beyond — until the wee hours (Friday, August 30, 2024).

DJ Kira Bandan delivers all Bey, all night at Underground Arts for a second time, spinning Beyoncé’s greatest hits — from Renaissance to Lemonade and beyond — until the wee hours (Friday, August 30, 2024). Sabrina Carpenter Dance Party at Rosy’s Taco Bar East: Dance, sing and party like there’s no mañana while Sabrina Carpenter’s hottest pop anthems take over the second floor at Rosy’s Taco Bar East. One thing’s for sure: The non-stop dance party will be anything but Short n’ Sweet (Saturday, August 31, 2024).

Dance, sing and party like there’s no mañana while Sabrina Carpenter’s hottest pop anthems take over the second floor at Rosy’s Taco Bar East. One thing’s for sure: The non-stop dance party will be anything but Short n’ Sweet (Saturday, August 31, 2024). All White Labor Day Weekend Event at Izlas Latin Cuisine: Latin flavors meet all-white attire for this Labor Day fiesta in North Philly. Dress to impress in an all-white outfit and enjoy live Latin music by special guest Grupo Hipnosis (Saturday, August 31, 2024).

Latin flavors meet all-white attire for this Labor Day fiesta in North Philly. Dress to impress in an all-white outfit and enjoy live Latin music by special guest Grupo Hipnosis (Saturday, August 31, 2024). All R&B / All White Labor Day Weekend Party at NOTO: NOTO knows how to throw a party. Go all in with your favorite all-white outfit and dance all night to the top R&B Also on offer: food, drinks and games (Sunday, September 1, 2024).

NOTO knows how to throw a party. Go all in with your favorite all-white outfit and dance all night to the top R&B Also on offer: food, drinks and games (Sunday, September 1, 2024). Hip-Hop R&B All White Labor Day Yacht Party on the Spirit of Philadelphia: All-white, all night, all right? Board the Spirit of Philadelphia yacht for an exclusive late night of hip-hop and R&B music, dancing and dining while sailing along the Delaware River. All-white outfit required and advance tickets recommended (Sunday, September 1, 2024).

Outdoor Movie Screenings

Ongoing

Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Boulevard;Stenton Recreation Center, 4600 N. 16th Street;Sunset Social, 129 S. 30th Street;Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N. Beach Street

Bust out the popcorn and BYO blankets and chairs for these open-air film screenings in Greater Philadelphia:

Encanto (2021) at Bartram’s Garden (Friday, August 30, 2024)

Sing (2016) at Stenton Rec Center (Friday, August 30, 2024)

Orion & the Dark (2024) at Sunset Social (Saturday, August 31, 2024)

The NeverEnding Story (1984) at Penn Treaty Park (Saturday, August 31, 2024)

Philly Experiences

Always-on ideas to make the most of the holiday weekend…

Get a taste of Philly’s iconic eats

Various locations including Philly Pretzel Factory, 1532 Sansom Street

A visit to Philly isn’t complete without a taste of the city’s iconic eats. Dive into all the classic treats you know and love (we’re talking cheesesteaks, pretzels and water ice, of course), or try something unexpected at one of Philly’s award-winning restaurants and eateries. Snap a pic (the camera always eats first), then learn what all the hype is about.

Save some dough with free things to do in Philadelphia

Various locations including Liberty Bell Center, 101 S. Independence Mall West

Who isn’t trying to save few bucks these days? Luckily — just like life — many of the best things to do in Philly are free, so take a day (or two) to enjoy some of the top free things to do in Philly. The city’s list of fee-free fun includes quintessential historic attractions (like the Liberty Bell Center and other attractions in Independence National Historical Park); outdoor hangs (like Spruce Street Harbor Park and Franklin Square); iconic public art (the Rocky Statue and LOVE sculpture) and much more.

Elevate your tastes at Philly’s rooftop bars and restaurants

Various locations including Assembly Rooftop Lounge, 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Looking for great food, good brews and a view? Take date night (or a friendly hang) to new heights at one of Philly’s many rooftop bars and restaurants. Enjoy sweeping views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at the swanky Assembly Rooftop Lounge, hit the riverfront rooftop at Liberty Point, or keep it more low-key at a solid neighborhood spot like Standard Tap in Northern Liberties.

Explore off-the-beaten-path museums and attractions

Various locations including The Colored Girls Museum, 4613 Newhall Street

Think you’ve seen everything there is to see in Philly? Think again. If you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, try out eclectic galleries like The Clay Studio or The Fabric Workshop and Museum. If you’re no stranger to the Liberty Bell, tour other historical sites like Cliveden or The Colored Girls Museum. And if science is your thing, swap out another trip to The Franklin Institute with a visit to the Science History Institute or the Wagner Free Institute of Science. Step off the beaten path in Philly and you might just find something wonderful.

Discover Philly’s nightlife scene

Various locations including North Bowl, 909 N. 2nd Street

Old City, Fishtown, Spring Garden, University City, Chinatown, and South Street are all nighttime hubs frequented by creatives, performers, third-shift workers and industry professionals looking for a bite to eat, a post-shift drink, or good clean fun with quizzo, bowling, karaoke and more. From live jazz and comedy clubs to cabarets and late-night DJs, Philly knows how to spend a night on the town.

Experience the great outdoors in Greater Philadelphia

Various locations including Bartram’s Garden Dock & Community Boathouse, 5400 Lindbergh Boulevard

Ah, the great outdoors. Whether you’re visiting from afar or a tried-and-true local, Greater Philadelphia offers a bevy of experiences for avid hikers eager to explore a hidden trail, water enthusiasts embarking on a boating adventure or nature lovers enjoying an afternoon of birding. Fish, camp, climb and sail your way through Philly and the Countryside with our new comprehensive guide to the outdoors in Philly.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.