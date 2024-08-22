2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Reflects on Enjoyable and Empowering Experience at Space Camp

Each year, the Maine Teacher of the Year attends Space Camp for Educators at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. They are joined by their National Teacher of the Year cohort, comprised of teachers from across the nation. Space Camp is a program for educators that includes simulations of astronaut training and various activities designed to deepen educators’ understanding of what it’s like to go to space. Beyond the fun and interesting activities, Space Camp allows the National Teacher of the Year cohort to connect, network, and learn from one another.

Participants at Space Camp had the opportunity to build and launch rockets, participate in an escape room, design heat shields, and rovers, learn about how origami influences the design of space vehicles, and experience two “missions” in the space station. An example of a day-long activity included a water rescue simulation where a zipline and a downed helicopter were used to simulate a pre-launch emergency escape. Then, participants had to swim out to a raft in the middle of the lake, climb said raft, fall backwards from it, swim back to shore, and climb into a sling to escape the water.

Joshua Chard, 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year and teacher at East End Elementary, enjoyed Space Camp for its fun activities and bonds he created with other educators. Although he was initially nervous about the water rescue simulation due to his limited swimming skills, the support of his team helped him overcome his fears. For Chard, the experience reinforced the importance of teamwork, a lesson he plans to bring back to his classroom in the fall.

While Chard enjoyed the experience of Space Camp, he notes that some of his favorite moments were the ones where he got to speak with other accomplished educators and hear about their teaching.

“The relationships that I have built through the National Teacher of the Year program are ones that will inform my professional journey moving forward. We bonded over our love for our students and our commitment to a rigorous and equitable education for all. I have created friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Chard.

Chard also found much value in being in a student position at Space Camp and being reminded of what it feels like to be a learner. Space Camp reminded him of what it is like to be a student experiencing new material for the first time, not knowing what to do, and being nervous of judgment from others.

“Teachers are lifelong learners, but usually we have some control over what we are learning. Being out of my comfort zone was a great reminder that many of our learners find themselves outside of their comfort zone every day,” he said.

While Chard was incredibly grateful for befriending and learning from teachers from all over the country, he is grateful that he teaches in Maine.

“I am proud to work in a state where public education is valued and celebrated and where diversity is seen as an asset,” he said. “Maine is such an amazing place to work and live.”

When Chard was asked about what lessons from space camp he would share with the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year Cohort, he emphasized the importance of teamwork.

“It sounds cliche, but we are more successful together. NASA’s scientists, astronauts, and support personnel all work together in the interest of expanding our knowledge of our world and beyond. All of us who work in schools strive for the same thing, to expand the minds and lives of our students.”

The 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year will have the opportunity to attend the annual Space Camp just like Chard did. Read more about the Teacher of the Year program here.