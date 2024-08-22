Statement on the Cabinet Meeting of 21 August 2024

Statement on the Cabinet Meeting of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

A. Issues in the environment

1. Building a Safer South Africa

1.1. Fight Against Crime

1.2. Cabinet welcomed the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate that is targeting businesspeople in South Africa. He is also suspected to be a key figure in the R300 million crystal meth drugs seized recently at the Johannesburg suburbs of Fourways and in Bruma. This arrest underscores government’s commitment to decisively deal with organised crime.

1.3. Cabinet supports the deployment of multidisciplinary law enforcement teams to deal with the high crime rate situation that is prevailing in the Eastern Cape. The multidisciplinary teams include anti organised crime, specialised operations and intelligence operatives. Cabinet reiterated to law enforcement that communities cannot be held ransom by criminals.

1.4. Cabinet also welcomed the arrest of the suspect found in possession of 34 passports by the Border Management Agency’s (BMA) at the Lebombo Port of Entry to Mozambique. This is part of continued efforts to stem out illegal immigration criminal syndicates that seek to undermine our border controls and immigration laws.

1.5. Fighting crime remains a shared responsibility between the police, communities and all sectors and the Cabinet continues urged citizens to work with law-enforcement agencies to combat crime in our communities.

1.2. Fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF)

1.2.1. Cabinet calls on the men of our nation to join the initiative by President Cyril Ramaphosa to take a stand against GBVF by signing the virtual pledge at www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF.

1.2.2. By signing the pledge, men commit to be part of the solution by maintaining positive behaviour and attitudes, and to take responsibility for their actions. It also commits the men to never raise a hand against a woman, to treat women as equals, respect their rights, and to treat them with dignity. Managing GBVF as a collective will result in healthier, safer and more peaceful communities in which women and children can thrive.

1.2.3. Furthermore, Cabinet welcomed the opening of the 65th Centre at the Mitchells Plain Hospital in Cape Town earlier this week to support victims of GBVF. Government’s establishment of the Thuthuzela Care Centres across the country is a response to the urgent need for prevention, response and support for victims of violence, especially women and children.

1.2.4. Cabinet expressed concern over the alarming statistics of adolescent pregnancies where children as young as 10 years of age are prematurely becoming parents.

1.2.5. Cabinet urges society and parents to help solve this challenge by reporting anyone who engages in sex with a minor (a child under the age of 16) as it is a criminal offence.

1.2.6. If the country does not work together to address this challenge of teenage pregnancies, women and young girls will continue to be trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty, lack of educational and economic prospects.

1.3. Pre-release calendar for the publication of the quarterly crime statistics

1.3.1. Cabinet noted the pre-release calendar for the publication of the quarterly crime statistics for the 2024-25 year. The crime statistics will be released in August and November 2024, and in February and May 2025. The frequent release of crime statistics is important for monitoring crime trends and better decision-making in the fight against crime.

1.4 Disaster Management

1.4.1 Cabinet welcomed the urgent intervention by the Department of Human Settlements to assist displaced families whose homes were flooded when the walls of a dam collapsed on 8 August 2024 in the Swartland Municipality in the Western Cape.

1.4.2 Support continues to be provided to affected families following the failure of three farm dams, located in Riverlands that caused severe damage to property and infrastructure. Water levels have now receded for residents – who were earlier evacuated – to return to their homes. However, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and the two available community centres remain open for residents who prefer not to return home immediately.

1.4.3 As the country’s rainy season approaches in the northern part of the country, Cabinet calls on municipalities to ensure storm-water drains are cleaned and free from blockages to ensure the smooth flow of water when it rains.

2. The Economy

2.1 Quarterly labour statistics

2.1.1 The official unemployment rate was 33,5% in the second quarter of 2024, it went up by 0,6 of a percentage from the first quarter (first quarter was 32,9%). Employment decreased by 92 000 to 16,7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The number of unemployed persons increased by 158 000 to 8,4 million during the same quarter.

2.1.2 An analysis of employment by industry reveals a decrease in the number of employed individuals within five of the ten industries between Q1: 2024 and Q2: 2024. Employment decreases were mainly in the Trade (110 000), Agriculture (45 000), and Private households (18 000) industries.

2.1.3 However, the largest increases in employment were recorded in Manufacturing (49 000) and Community and Social Services (36 000). The steady growth in the manufacturing is a confidence booster on work to build a production economy. Government remains focused on its apex priority of building an inclusive economy that creates jobs.

2.2. Inflation

2.2.1. Annual consumer price inflation was 4,6% in July 2024, down from 5,1% in June 2024. The CPI increased by 0,4% month-on-month in July 2024.

2.2.2. The main contributors to the 4.6% annual inflation rate were:

• Housing and duties (increased by 5.3% year-on-year and contributed 1.3 percentage points)

• Miscellaneous goods and services (increased by 7.0% year-on- year and contributed 1.0 percentage point),

• Food and non-alcoholic beverages (increased by 4.5% year-on-year and contributed 0.8% of a percentage point), and

• Transport (increased by 4.2% year-on-year and contributed 0.6 of a percentage point).

In July 2024, the annual inflation rate of:

• Goods was 4.6%, down from 5.5% in June 2024, and

• Services was 4.7% up from 4.6 in June 2024

2.3. Energy

2.3.1. The signing into law of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa creates a new era of a competitive and sustainable electricity sector that meets South Africa’s energy needs.

2.3.2. The amendments enhance energy security by drawing in more participants into energy production.

2.3.3. The country’s energy security has also been further strengthened with an additional 2 500 megawatts of electricity that will be fed into the national grid at the end of September 2024. The additional capacity which will come from Medupi Unit 4, Kusile Unit 6 and Koeberg Unit 2 will place the country firmly on track to reach the milestone of 150 days without load-shedding. This milestone of 148 days without load shedding has been achieved with the reduction in the use of OCGT, resulting in R10.21 billion savings in the cost of diesel compared to the same period last year.

2.3.4. Cabinet has noted the withdrawal of the determination for the procurement of new nuclear energy generation capacity by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to allow for further public consultation. Cabinet affirmed that nuclear energy remains part of our country’s energy mix as it offers a low-carbon, reliable source of electricity that can contribute significantly to the country’s energy security and climate goals.

2.4. Ports infrastructure

2.4.1. Cabinet welcomed the launch of five (5) out of seven (7) tugboats which is part of Transnet National Ports Authority’s fleet renewal programme to tackle the challenges of congestion at the country’s ports in line with the Freight Logistics Roadmap to restore the efficiency and competitiveness in our ports and rail.

2.4.2. The tugboats which are equipped with the latest technology and improved bollard pull capacity will help reduce vessel turnaround times by assisting in the faster movement of cargo and container ships through our major ports. The tugboats will also areas thus improving port safety.

3. Health-related matters

3.2.1. Mpox

3.2.2. Cabinet reassures South Africans that the outbreak of Mpox disease, which has now been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is under control in South Africa.

3.2.3. To date, the total number of positive cases recorded stands at 24 and these include three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases undergoing home isolation. Of these, twelve cases were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape.

3.2.4. Cabinet calls on members of the public to play their part by supporting the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Mpox by remaining vigilant and exercising non-pharmaceutical interventions such as heightened personal hygiene to prevent further transmission.

3.2.5. Cabinet supports the call by President Ramaphosa in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response for all partners to collaborate closely with the Africa CDC to ensure that there is appropriate support from the international community, guaranteeing equitable access to medical countermeasures, including diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

3.3. Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD)

3.3.1. Major progress has been made in tackling FMD in the Kouga and Kou-Kamma local municipalities in the Eastern Cape, with the last clinical case reported in mid-July.

3.3.2. Animal movements in and out of the affected regions continue to be monitored to prevent the spread of the disease to unaffected areas in terms of the Disease Management Area, and the transportation of livestock from one place to another requires a Transport Permit from a local state veterinary office to prevent the spread of the disease.

3.3.3. The 30 cattle farms that have tested positive for the disease have been placed under quarantine, and vaccination efforts continue to control the spread of infection and reduce the severity of clinical symptoms. Additionally, pre-emptive vaccination has been carried out on a further 37 farms identified as high risk due to their proximity to infected areas. In total, over 92 000 cattle and nearly 600 sheep across 67 farms have been vaccinated.

3.4 The school nutrition programme

3.4.1 Cabinet has noted the proposed modernisation strategy of the National School Nutrition programme and supports the work underway to ensure proper due diligence on the proposed approach to safeguard the interests of the 9.7 million learners who are daily beneficiaries of scheme.

4. Women’s Month commemorations

4.2.1. National Aviation Gender Summit (NAGS)

4.2.2. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) an entity of the Department of Transport hosted successful National Aviation Gender Summit (NAGS) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 to promote the participation of women in the global aviation sector, as well as advancing women’s rights in the sector.

4.3. Southern African Regional Webinar on the Economic Empowerment of Women

4.3.1. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is hosting a two-day webinar on the economic empowerment of women in the Southern African Region which started on 21 and 22 August 2024.

4.3.2. The webinar is exploring critical issues on the economic empowerment of women with a focus on trade and economic initiatives, frameworks and agreements at national and regional levels and their impact on economic empowerment of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

5. International Affairs

5.1 44th Ordinary SADC Summit

5.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare, Zimbabwe on 17 August 2024.

5.1.2 The Summit urged member states to implement the SADC Regional Humanitarian Appeal to the El Niño-induced drought and floods, and to continue monitoring weather and climate risks, including the forecasted La Niña event and develop contingency measures to mitigate the impact of disasters.

5.1.3 The Summit took note of the coming into effect of the Agreement establishing the Tripartite Free Trade Area among the COMESA, the East African Community and SADC which will provide opportunities for SADC members to tap into an expanded market of 26 countries with a population of about 700 million and a gross domestic product of US$1 trillion.

5.1.4 On the Israel war against Palestinian, the Summit noted with concern the continuing relentless attack on civilians in Palestine which has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property and deteriorating humanitarian conditions and called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and the commencement of talks to bring a lasting solution to the conflict.

5.2 Southern African Railways Association (SARA) Conference

5.2.1 Cabinet welcomed the deliberations during the 13th SARA Conference to uplift the rail sector within Southern African Development Community (SADC) with an aim of facilitating greater trade within the region and take advantage of trade opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

5.2.2 A thriving SADC rail industry requires greater rail investment and collaboration within the SADC region to address its many challenges. The region’s rail industry has over the years been faced with challenges such as crime, theft and vandalism.

5.2.3 South Africa is committed to doing its part to create an efficient, connected and modern rail sector, and is implementing policy and interventions, such as the Freight Logistics Roadmap, to revive, support and modernise the capacity and competence of our railways.

B. Cabinet decisions

(i) Advisory Body within the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD)

(a) Cabinet approved the establishment of an advisory body within the DSBD as prescribed by the National Small Enterprise Act, 1996 (Act 102 of 1996), as amended.

(b) The establishment of an advisory body is to ensure representation and promotion of the interest of small enterprises as contemplated in the National Strategy for the Development and Promotion of Small Enterprises in South Africa.

(c) The primary function of the advisory body will be to advise the Minister on broad areas that affect small enterprise growth, including national standards pertaining to small enterprise development and regulation.

(d) The advisory body will provide government with evidence-based expert advice on the functioning of various aspects of the small enterprise support ecosystem to enable more effective policy reforms, legislative amendments, and design of interventions to support micro, small and medium enterprises and cooperatives.

C. Updates to cabinet

(i) Outcomes of the 35th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol (MOP) on the Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer

(a) Cabinet received a briefing on the outcomes of the 35th Meeting of the Parties to the MOP on the Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer that was held in Nairobi, Kenya in October 2023.

(b) At that meeting, delegates committed firmly to address threats to both the ozone layer and the threats to global climate. South Africa is a party to the Montreal Protocol and the participation of the country in the 35th MOP was aimed at ensuring that the rights of South Africans to safe environment as enshrined in the Constitution the interests of the country are protected given that some of the chemicals discussed as affecting the safety of the people are used in the country namely, refrigeration industry, agriculture, firefighting, air conditioning whilst some contribute towards economic growth.

(ii) Outcomes of the fifth Conference of Parties to the Minamata Convention (COP5)

(a) Cabinet noted the outcomes of COP5 that was held in Geneva, Switzerland in November 2023. The Minamata Convention is critical to keep protecting human health and the environment from harmful effects of mercury.

(b) Amongst the decisions taken at the summit include (i) the defined new dates to phase out mercury-added products including cosmetics, (ii) Strengthen ties with Indigenous Peoples, (iii) an agreement on 15mg/kg total concentration of mercury as the threshold for wastes contaminated with mercury or mercury compounds

(c) Other technical decisions covered adoption of guidance for controlling mercury releases to land and water and to control the emissions of mercury to the atmosphere.

(iii) Outcomes of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

(a) The Cabinet received a briefing on the outcomes of COP28 which took place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December 2023.

(b) The COP28 decisions are aimed at reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in keeping with the 20C goal of the Paris Agreement and help the developing country Parties to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change.

(d) Cabinet further noted the key deliverables of COP28 on key issues such as (i) conclusion of the two- year Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheikh work programme, (ii) adoption of the UAE Just Transition Work Programme to discuss different just transition pathways – decision which underscores the importance of finance, technology development and transfer and capacity building support to achieve just and equitable transitions (iii) the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund.

(e) Parties noted with regret that the U$100 billion was not met by 2021, and unless sufficient finance is provided, developing countries will not be able to implement.

(f) South Africa remains committed to meeting its undertakings under the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement.

D. Bill

(i) Aeronautical and Marine Search and Rescue (AMSAR) Bill of 2024

(a) Cabinet approved the publication of the AMSAR Bill for public comments. The Bill seeks to amend the South African Maritime and Aeronautic Act, 2002 (Act 44 of 2002) which has become outdated.

(b) The Bill aims to ensure the safety of people in the event of aeronautical and maritime search and rescue incidents. The Bill further seeks to align the national AMSAR system with international standards and trends. The Bill will strengthen AMSAR system to boost the growth of aviation and maritime related industries and will contribute to economic growth.

E. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualification and relevant security clearance.

(a) Founding members to the board of the Small Enterprise Development Finance Agency:

(i) Ms Nonzuzo Makhanda (Chairperson).

(ii) Ms Dorah Mosili.

(iii) Ms Xolisa Daku.

(iv) Ms Nontobeko Lubisi.

(v) Mr Luyanda Ntuane.

(vi) Ms Cingashe Motale.

(vii) Mr Pat Makape.

(viii) Ms Hilda Tsoadi.

(ix) Mr Avuyile Xabadiya.

(x) Mr Sinovuyo Mpakama.

(xi) Mr Waseem Carrim.

(xii) Mr Thembinkosi Bonakele; and

(xiii) Ms Keabetwe Mogorosi

F. Upcoming events

1. District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo in Ekurhuleni

1.1. President Ramaphosa will undertake a DDM Presidential Imbizo in the Ekurhuleni Metro on Friday, 23 August 2024 at the Tsakane Stadium, to assess progress on service delivery commitments.

1.2. The DDM Presidential Imbizo will be attended by leaders from all three spheres of government who will engage on service delivery challenges confronting communities, and development plans for the metropolitan municipal in line with the principle of One Government, One Plan, One Budget.

1.3. The DDM Imbizo is an engagement platform that is unique to South Africa, and it makes us one of the few countries that engage its citizens on such a direct level.

1.4. The residents of Ekurhuleni are invited to come in their numbers so they can engage on plans in place to resolve the water shortage problem and measures the communities working Eskom must take to avoid recurring load reduction.

2. Hosting of the Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition

2.1 Cabinet considered and approved for South Africa to host the Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition in Johannesburg from 16 to 17 September 2024. The summit and the exhibition are a major trade event for the aviation industry.

2.2 In addition, the event will expose South African as a tourist destination and present an opportunity to market other South African products to Summit and Exhibition participants.

3. Conference on Migration

3.1 The National Planning Commission, the International Organisation for Migration and the UN Development Programme are convening a Conference on Migration in Johannesburg from 20 to 23 August 2024.

3.2 The conference is exploring and discussing migration as a driver of development, with a particular focus on leveraging diaspora capital and international collaboration.

4. Tourism Month

4.1 The 2024 Tourism Month programme, which will run from 1 to 30 September 2024, was launched in the Northern Cape in recognition of the need to spread the value of tourism around the country.

4.2 As the country invites domestic and international visitors to explore South Africa’s majestic tourism destinations, vibrant living cultures and traditions, the government is hard at work to further expand the sector by unlocking the untapped tourism potential in our townships, villages and small towns. By doing this we will further grow and diversify the tourism offering in South Africa.

5. People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Visit

5.1 His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a state visit to the People’s Republic of China from 2nd to 5th September 2024 that will further strengthen diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries. This visit follows President Xi Jinping’s 4th State Visit to South Africa in 2023.

5.2 China is South Africa’s largest trading partner with bilateral trade standing at US$34 billion in 2023, made up of exports totalling US$12 billion and imports at US$22 billion. China has also been a major contributor to South Africa’s investment drive and is our largest source of foreign direct investment.

5.3 A number of important agreements are expected to be concluded during the State Visit, including a Framework Agreement on Development Cooperation, the trade balance and market access expansion.

5.4 A South Africa delegation will also participate in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which will take place 4 – 6th September 2024.

5.5 FOCAC is multilateral coordination mechanism between China and African countries, and it is viewed as a cooperation platform within the Chinese’s Belt and Road Initiative which is China’s global infrastructure development strategy.

G. Messages

1. A winning nation

1.1. Our nation’s sportsmen and women continue to proudly fly our flag high in various sporting codes around the world and further unite us as a country.

1.2. Our rugby world champions, the Springboks, defeated Australia for a second time and remain unbeaten in the Rugby Championship.

1.3. Australia was also the scene of a magnificent victory for Dricus du Plessis who retained his UFC middleweight title by defeating Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya in Perth.

1.4. The Proteas capped the winning streak defeating the West Indies in the second cricket test in Guyana and winning the test series 1-0.

1.5. Team SA won 1 x gold, 3 x silver and 2 bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, doubling their medal tally from the previous 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. This achievement will live long in our collective memories.

1.6. As a nation we celebrate the South African relay team of Bayanda Walaza; Bradley Nkoana; Shaun Maswanganyi and Akani Simbine for winning a silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay final. They set a new African record of 37.57 seconds. Furthermore, Jo-Ane van Dyk won a silver medal during the women's javelin event.

1.7. These victories demonstrated the power of sport to unite and transcend all boundaries. Cabinet encourages South Africans to use unifying moments as an opportunity to reach out to fellow South Africans to build the society that we want to live in.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

• The newly crowned Miss South Africa 2024, Miss Mia le Roux, and salutes her resilience. Mia le Roux represents a true South African spirit of personal triumph over adversity as a first person with a disability (hearing impairment) to be crowned Miss South Africa. Cabinet wishes her well in her new responsibilities as an ambassador of South Africa.

• The outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is retiring at the end of August 2024 after a distinguished judicial career spanning 27 years.

• Ms Fikile Marakalla, who secured second place in the photo category at the SADC Media Awards 2024. She began her career at the Government Communication and Information System as an intern and is now employed as part of the Deputy President’s photography team.

• Mr Benjamin Moshatama of Chanel Africa Radio, who scooped second place in the radio category at the SADC Media Awards 2024.

• The dance group, Durban’s Wu Tang Cru, for winning gold and silver in the UDO World Street Dance Championships. The group achieved gold in the under-14 Intermediate category and crowned Intermediate World Champions.

• Mr Dada Morero, the newly elected mayor of Johannesburg, and wished him well as he undertakes the task of leading South Africa’s largest Metro.

3. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

• Prof Muxe Nkondo, who was an eminent scholar in social policy and heritage. He made significant contributions to the development of public policy in areas from tourism, human settlements and public administration to science and technology, and arts and culture.

• Mr William Smith, the Mathematics and science education innovator and recipient of the prestigious National Order of the Baobab. William helped many learners by simplifying Maths, Science, Biology and English lessons on SABC's Learning Channel programme - the man who introduced virtual teacher before the digital age.

• Ms Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who was a presenter on Ukhozi FM presenter and founder of the Crown Gospel Awards.

