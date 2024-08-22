Swedish Government appoints special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction, business sector and development

SWEDEN, August 22 - Today, the Government has appointed Ulrik Tideström as special envoy for Ukraine’s reconstruction, business sector and development.

“Supporting Ukraine is the Government’s top foreign policy priority. By appointing a special envoy, the Government is stepping up Sweden’s engagement and prospects of further contributing to Ukraine’s reconstruction,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

“The Government is strengthening Sweden’s efforts to support Ukraine by appointing a special envoy for its reconstruction, business sector and development. This new role has a particular focus on trade, development assistance and promotion. I welcome Ulrik Tideström to the team and look forward to working together,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The special envoy will cooperate closely with the Ukrainian Government, EU institutions, international financial institutions, the G7 countries and other international partners to support Ukraine’s reconstruction. One of his main tasks will be to represent the Government in international donor coordination for support to Ukraine’s reconstruction and developing closer ties to the EU. Promoting Swedish businesses’ participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction, in close cooperation with Business Sweden and other Team Sweden organisations, will be another important task.

Mr Tideström has been Sweden’s Ambassador to Georgia and Armenia, and has also served at the Embassies in Warsaw, Helsinki, Kyiv and Moscow. His most recent post was Diplomatic Training Programme Director at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Mr Tideström will take up his new position on 26 August.

“There is fantastic and widespread engagement for Ukraine in Sweden. As special envoy, I look forward to collaborating closely with Swedish businesses, government agencies and civil society organisations that support Ukraine and want to take part in its reconstruction and development. A key aspect of my assignment will also be close cooperation with the Ukrainian Government and international partners to maximise the impact of Sweden’s engagement,” says Mr Tideström.

The special envoy position is placed at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia and has the rank of Ambassador.