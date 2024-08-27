Dejero broadens access to mission-critical data and video solutions with public safety partner network expansion

Dejero expands public safety partnership program to trigger adoption of Smart Blending Technology™ in frontline and emergency response applications Dejero Logo

Collaboration initiatives to help trigger public safety agencies’ adoption of Smart Blending Technology for ultra-reliable connectivity to and from the field

— Mike Turner - Senior Director of Sales, Modern Networks

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero , an innovator in mission-critical connectivity solutions proven to deliver real-time data and high-quality live video for situational awareness over IP, has announced recent signings with a number of new North American partners operating in the public safety space as part of its strategy to increase the sector’s access to ultra-reliable mobile connectivity.“By broadening our public safety partner program, we’re supporting the increasing demand to deliver mission-critical live video and real-time data to public safety agencies and encouraging the North American market adoption of our game-changing Smart Blending Technology™,” said Jehan Karim, global director of business development at Dejero.Dejero’s connectivity technology combines the bandwidth of multiple network providers, including 4G, LTE-A, 5G, fiber, IP connections, LEO, MEO and GEO satellites, with diverse technologies to deliver enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth to connect mobile workforces and remote locations in the most challenging environments to command centers.It benefits a multitude of applications including mobile command vehicles, first-responder fleet in-vehicle connectivity, dispatch and 911 facility connectivity resiliency, temporary field connectivity, disaster response, field station for planned events, and real-time video for UAS. High profile Dejero customers include California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES ), Toronto Police Service , The City of San Diego Police Department, Brazilian Federal Road Police and more.The company’s most recently formed partnerships are with Code 3 Technology, DiscountCell, FlyMotion, GetWireless, Mad River Enterprises, Modern Networks, Pelsue and RGB Spectrum.● Code 3 Technology supports first responders in City, County, State, Tribal, and Federal governments by providing mission critical technology solutions for emergency response and everyday patrol operations.● DiscountCell has been providing quality accessories for cell phones since 1998 to its customers including individuals, corporations, and government agencies.● FlyMotion provides end-to-end technology solutions, system integration, training and support. Its subject matter experts bring decades of military and public safety operational experience to professionals across public safety, government, defense, security and enterprise globally.● GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and signal boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.● Mad River Enterprises design and implement reliable and affordable wireless networks and conduct WI-FI / RF site surveys in a variety of environments, including military flight lines, educational campuses, ammunition dumps, air force maintenance hangars and even an aircraft carrier.● Modern Networks specialize in rugged computing, IoT, wireless solutions, and more, helping organizations to solve complex technology problems and stay ahead of the curve to maximize ROI in a digitally connected world.● Pelsue is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of customized solutions for telecommunications, utilities, and other industries, enabling safe and productive work environments on a global scale.● RGB Spectrum is a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical, real-time audio-visual solutions for civilian, government, and military client bases. The company offers integrated hardware, software, and control systems to satisfy the most demanding requirements. Since 1987, RGB Spectrum has been dedicated to helping our customers achieve Better Decisions. Faster™.Dejero has established strategic partnerships with various leading telecommunications suppliers including Platinum Partners, IP Access International and PEAKE, and Gold Partners, Flymotion, Compass Security Solutions and Crescent Systems Inc.Dejero solutions are powered by its award-winning and patented Smart Blending Technology™ that delivers the connection diversity, redundancy, and continuity that public safety agencies depend on for critical live video and data. It simultaneously blends multiple wired (broadband/fiber) and wireless (4G/5G, satellite) IP connectivity from multiple providers.“The public safety sector is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven primarily by advancements in communications technology - led by innovators such as Dejero,” says Mike Turner, senior director of Sales at Modern Networks. “This new partnership gives us access to WAN blending technology previously unavailable to this segment, allowing for connectivity in any condition. It is helping reshape how emergency services operate, respond to incidents, and protect communities and offers us a unique differentiator in servicing this industry.”“Relying on a single connection for situational awareness, critical communications, and emergency response leaves people and organizations vulnerable,” adds Caleb Ford, strategic account manager at Pelsue. “Because we can aggregate multiple IP broadband networks, including cellular, LEO and traditional MPL or wireline forms into a single service, public safety agencies can access secure ‘always on’ uninterrupted connectivity from anywhere.”“When RGB Spectrum agreed to design a tactical visualization system for public safety and defense, we leaned heavily on our customers to help us determine the best mobile connectivity technology for mission critical video distribution,” shares Dan Marcus, vice president, New Business Development at RGB Spectrum. “The vote for Dejero was virtually unanimous.”In a range of public and private edge environments, innovative AI/machine learning (ML), analytics, internet of things (IoT), and container solutions enable new applications, deployment options, and use cases.Bridging communication between physical sensors, the digital edge and private or public cloud services, the new Dejero GateWay 3220 solution, developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies, supports reliable connectivity to enable edge compute so users can anticipate and respond, in real-time, to boost efficiency and improve mission-critical systems.Dejero GateWay network aggregation devices in various form-factors deliver resilient connectivity for general-purpose applications including voice, video, and data while in nomadic or mobile environments, as well as add wireless connectivity to fixed locations.GateWay is certified by multiple nationwide US wireless communications networks built for priority-use of first responders and the public safety community.Find out more about Dejero’s critical connectivity solutions at dejero.comAll trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners

