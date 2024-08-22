OPN Sound Unveils Mezzo+: Ultra-Light, Affordable, and Comfortable Bone Conduction Headphones

The New Mezzo+ Advanced Ultra Light Bone Affordable Bone Conduction Headphone Mezzo+ Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Bone Conduction Headset great for active life Mezzo+ all day comfort and style

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and advanced features with OPN Sound's latest innovation, the Mezzo+

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPN Sound is excited to introduce Mezzo+ , an innovative audio device that continues to refine the open-ear the listening experience. Featuring advanced bone conduction technology and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Mezzo+ delivers premium sound quality while keeping you connected to, and aware of your surroundings—all at an affordable price.Key Features of the Mezzo+:• Advanced Bone Conduction Audio: Enjoy crystal-clear sound through bone conduction technology, keeping you aware of your surroundings.• Ultra-Light, Comfortable Design: Weighing less than 1 oz [26 gm], Mezzo+ offers a secure, pain-free listening experience with its ergonomic, over-the-ear design.• IPX6 Water Resistance: Built to endure, Mezzo+ is water-resistant, making it perfect for all weather conditions and intense workouts.• ENC Dual Noise-Canceling Mics: Take calls with clarity, thanks to noise-canceling microphones and noise canceling software that eliminate background noise delivering crystal clear communications.• Long-Lasting, Fast-Charging Battery: Up to 7 hours of battery life with a quick 10-minute charge for 5 more hours of listening.• Limited Lifetime Warranty: Mezzo+ comes with a limited lifetime warranty, ensuring your investment is protected.“Mezzo+ combines cutting-edge technology with comfort and convenience, offering a superior listening experience,” said Bruce Bornstein, CEO at OPN Sound and one of the founders of the Open Ear Movement. “This launch is part of our commitment to providing feature-rich, open-ear products at prices that make them accessible to everyone.”Mezzo+ is available now at OpnSound.com and leading retailers. For more information, visit OPNSound.com or contact Bruce Borenstein.About OPN SoundOPN Sound is committed to delivering innovative audio solutions that enhance everyday life, blending advanced technology and features with exceptional value and performance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.