Conduction Labs to Partner with Global, Software Non-Profit BEB to Help Fund Implementation of Children First Software

BEB Global uses software technology to create a digital identity for orphaned children helping them move to from institution to nurturing family environments

BEB Global using technology to help orphans move to nurturing family environments

BEB Global Logo

BEB has developed software to create a digital identity for orphans.

Conduction Labs Logo product images and product use images for Open Ear headphones that provide innovative features, situational awareness, and improved comfort

Conduction Labs is a leader in wireless Open-ear headphones that deliver innovative features, situational awareness, and increased comfort.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conduction Labs launches its newest corporate partnership with non-profit BEB to help fix the global child welfare system with the help of technology.

BEB was founded in January 2010 to promote systemic change for vulnerable children. BEB equips international governments to capture comprehensive digital profiles of children through Children First Software (CFS), a technology designed to identify a child’s best opportunity for family-based care. Partnering with countries around the world, BEB transforms the process to move children to their best future, a chance to grow and flourish in a loving family.

BEB currently works in 11 countries and has helped to give digital identities to over 30,000 children. In 2023 alone, the software helped 2,040 children who once lived in institutional care move to family care.

“BEB is truly life changing work and dramatically improving the lives of these children across the globe” said Bruce Borenstein CEO of Conduction Labs. “It is important work and we at Conduction Labs are honored to have the opportunity to support this initiative.”

During the month of February, Conduction Labs will donate one ($1) dollar to BEB per every unit of product sold for the purpose of implementing Children First Software around the world so that children can know the love of family.

About Conduction Labs: Conduction Labs sells and markets open-ear headphones and truly wireless earpods utilizing advanced directional audio and bone conduction technologies. Led by Bruce Borenstein, founder of the open ear movement and AfterShokz, CL’s goal is to deliver high-quality headphones and earpods with advanced features, pushing open ear technology forward at affordable price points.

