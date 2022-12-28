Conduction Labs' Soli Open Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones Deliver a Custom Fit for Improved Comfort and Sound
SOLI Open-ear Directional Audio Wireless Sports Headphones allow users to control both fit and sound output with adjustable speakers.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, PAM BEACH, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, Florida- Conduction Labs will
debut the newly launched the new-generation SOLI open-ear directional headphones at CES 2023 in Las Vegas between 5-8 January. It is priced at $69.95.
No one-size fits all, especially when it comes to headphones. The R&D team at Conduction Labs understands the plight of the consumers who are forced to use headphones made per standard specifications. But why settle for standard when you can opt for a personalized experience?
Soli has an adjustable speaker functionality and can be rotated to control both the fit and the sound output. With its open-ear design, Soli provides premium quality audio to fuel busy lifestyles while also keeping people aware of surroundings. The Soli headphone also provides multi-point pairing, two (2) devices can be connected at the same time and consumers can seamlessly switch between them without disconnecting the other.
Like other Conduction Labs headphones, Soli is equipped with an open-ear design and directional audio technology. It provides pain-free extended usage, while the ergonomic design ensures that the headphone stays in place as people go about their daily lives.
The Soli headphone is IPX4 resistant and has a noise-canceling microphone. It has an 8-hour battery life and 160 hours of standby time. Charge Soli once and it will stay charged for the day. Soli weighs only 33 grams and has a wireless range of 30 feet.
“Soli was designed keeping in mind the demand of the consumer. A user can easily adjust the speakers/mic as per their convenience and need without compromising on quality,” said Bruce Borenstein, CEO and founder of Conduction Labs. “The ergonomic design and brilliant technology combine to provide an exceptional experience.”
Soli will be on display at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Headphone enthusiasts can meet Bruce Borenstein and check out the various functionalities of Soli. The Conduction Labs will be situated in the Central Hall of the Convention Center, Booth #18388.
About Conduction Labs: Conduction Labs sells and markets open-ear headphones and truly wireless earpods utilizing advanced directional audio and bone conduction technologies. Led by Bruce Borenstein, founder of the open ear movement and AfterShokz, CL’s goal is to deliver high-quality headphones and earpods with advanced features, pushing open ear technology forward at affordable price points.
