St. Johnsbury Barracks / Attempted Sexual Assault / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct / Simple Assault
CASE#: 24A4006456
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation: A-East – St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet, Vermont
VIOLATION:
- Attempted Sexual Assault
- Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
- Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Shawn Bourn
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 20th, 2024, the Vermont State Police received a report of an attempted sexual assault that occurred in the town of Barnet. Investigation determined that Shawn Bourn (33) of Barnet had committed the crimes of Attempting Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and Simple Assault. Bourn was arrested on August 21st, 2024, and ordered held without bail pending arraignment at Caledonia County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
DATE/TIME: 08/22/2024 @ 1230
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
Email: kyle.fecher@vermont.gov
