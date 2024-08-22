St. Johnsbury Barracks / Attempted Sexual Assault / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4006456

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation: A-East – St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barnet, Vermont

VIOLATION:

Attempted Sexual Assault

Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Shawn Bourn

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 20th, 2024, the Vermont State Police received a report of an attempted sexual assault that occurred in the town of Barnet. Investigation determined that Shawn Bourn (33) of Barnet had committed the crimes of Attempting Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, and Simple Assault. Bourn was arrested on August 21st, 2024, and ordered held without bail pending arraignment at Caledonia County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

DATE/TIME: 08/22/2024 @ 1230

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: kyle.fecher@vermont.gov