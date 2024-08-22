North West Legislature meet departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25, 23 Aug

North West Legislature Committees to meet departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25

On Friday, 23 August 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committees will hold hybrid oversight meetings with different provincial departments over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and implementation of House Resolutions.

The meeting will be held as follows;

Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development chaired by Hon. Sipho Dial with Department of Agriculture and Rural Development: 08h00 – 10h30

Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Kgalalelo Makgokgowa;

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs : 11h00 – 13h00

Department of Human Settlements and North West Housing Corporation: 13h00 – 16h00

Venue: Legislature Committee Room 2/Hybrid

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za