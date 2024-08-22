Bisk Amplified™ Unveils Enhanced Platform to Revolutionize Workforce Education

New features enable organizations to develop a more skilled and agile workforce

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk Amplified™, a leading online education platform, unveiled its enhanced platform aimed at advancing workforce education. The upgraded platform offers a more intuitive user experience, allowing corporate partners, academic institutions, and learners to seamlessly explore career pathways and educational opportunities.The newly designed and advanced platform not only supports Bisk Amplified’s™ growth strategy but also addresses key challenges in workforce development. By streamlining the discovery of educational opportunities, it empowers stakeholders to align workforce skills with industry demands, helping organizations build a more skilled and adaptable workforce.“This enhancement of the Bisk Amplified™ platform marks a significant step forward in advancing workforce education,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “By enhancing and refining our platform, we are better equipped to meet the evolving needs of both learners and organizations. Our goal is to provide flexible, in-demand educational opportunities that empower our university and corporate partners to build a more skilled, adaptable workforce and drive success in today's competitive landscape.”Bisk Amplified™ empowers organizations to unlock their full potential by offering exclusive access to elite online educational programs from renowned U.S. institutions. Bisk Amplified™ recently expanded its focus to further support workforce development, offering tailored learning opportunities in disciplines like:• Supply Chain Management• Business and Management• Finance, Information Technology & Cybersecurity• Education and Training• Human Services and Health Sciences• Lean Six SigmaThis commitment to enhancing workforce skills is reinforced through partnerships with industry leaders such as Walgreens, Pangea Learning, Krempl Communications, Career Highways, U.S. Bank, Moody’s Corporation, the State of Michigan, Miami-Dade County, Albertsons, and Madison Square Garden, among others. Bisk Amplified’s™ engaging online platform, coupled with a diverse portfolio of programs from leading universities and the support of a tenured Student Success team, ensures that employees are guided from enrollment through successful completion, all while benefiting from advantageous tuition options. These collaborations exemplify Bisk Amplified’s™ dedication to delivering high-quality education tailored to the evolving needs of today’s workforce.Discover how Bisk Amplified™ can drive success for your team by visiting www.biskamplified.com or connecting on LinkedIn About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.

