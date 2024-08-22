Britt Ivy Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations Britt Ivy receives the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Britt Ivy featured on Times Square billboard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Britt Ivy, the Founder of Heartlife Foundation, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This inspirational event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 women from different walks of life who spoke about pressing issues that many women and girls face around the world. The event also featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, as he shared encouraging words to inspire attendees to empower women and girls.Britt Ivy, also known as “The Courage Coach”, empowers women who have ended a pregnancy to bravely live with hope and purpose. As an Award-Winning Television Host, Best-Selling Author, Philanthropist, and Speaker, Britt’s passionate faith propels women to transform broken pasts into thriving futures.“My story helps the one-third of the entire human population that has been touched by abortion, and the majority of the world population that has been stuck in the hell of trying to "fit in" with society's standards in whatever culture they're in,” said Ivy.“God made you beautiful just the way you are, and you don't need to twist yourself into a pretzel trying to conform to worldly standards. God's standard is what is important,” she continued.Her talk, titled “3 Steps To Your Path to Thrive ,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, which was created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“Elayna focuses on what we can give to an audience and helps us steer away from the tendency to make it all about ourselves as speakers. I have a great peace about the finished products of the projects we've worked on,” she expressed.Attendees showed up excited to the event - from Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and across the United States - and shared about how Britt Ivy’s talk impacted them:“Britt made me feel seen and understood. It is reassuring to know that I'm not the only one.”“Her story is based on societal norms that would shatter most people. She was determined to heal, keep true to her faith in God, and found a way to not only help herself but to help others with her FIT acronym.”“Britt’s story of succumbing to peer pressure is powerful.”“Her passion and sincerity in guiding others towards a path of growth and fulfillment truly resonated with me and left me feeling empowered and motivated.”“Britt’s speech made me feel how important it is to understand you can always become a better 2.0 self. We can get so stuck focusing on fitting in and feeling like change is impossible, but her steps for moving toward a more fulfilling life are thoughtful and practical.”“Her wonderful speech invited me to think about which ways to harmfully try to fit in.”“Britt's speech at the United Nations was not just a speech. It was a life-changing experience, and we will carry it with us long after the event. She t allowed us to know the power of choosing a new path, a path to thrive.”“Britt's story reminds us that it’s never too late to change our lives. I loved the idea of aiming to be my 2.0 self.”“Britt gives us approaches that actually worked for her to pull us out of our unhealthy patterns. We need more messages about how this can lead to serious medical issues.”“Britt's faith-based work is invaluable for women who find themselves in difficult situations, offering support and guidance. Her talk is poignant, timely, and incredibly necessary, providing a much-needed message of hope and empowerment.”“Britt’s experiences of finding herself "Called Britt 2.0" teaches us that thriving is about reaching one's full potential and living a fulfilling life. A message we all need to hear and adopt.”“Her story was powerful and moving and addresses the widespread issue of sacrificing personal well-being to fit societal norms. Her message encourages self-acceptance and provides a clear path to personal growth, which is essential for mental and emotional health.”At the event, Britt Ivy was also honored with the President’s Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by the President of the United States, because of her commitment to helping women who have ended a pregnancy in their path to thrive. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Each message has something incredible to offer,” said Britt Ivy, inviting all to tune into the talks of this remarkable event.To connect with Britt, visit BrittIvy.com . on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/britt-ivy-speaker

3 Steps To Your PATH to Thrive | Britt Ivy Boice

