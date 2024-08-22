Gauteng Health plans are afoot to establish four new hospitals

Plans are afoot to establish four new hospitals in Gauteng

Plans are underway to ensure that Gauteng adds four new hospitals to the 37 it currently has, this as the provincial government commits to accelerating infrastructure development in the 7th Administration.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi when delivering the first State of the Province Address in the 7th Administration on 15 August emphasised on the importance of infrastructure investment and maintenance.

Following the announcement by the Premier on the plans to build four new hospitals in the province, the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Tuesday, 20 August provided further update during the debate on the State of Province Address.

During her speech, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko provided a progress report on each project and further highlighted the commitment to expand the healthcare infrastructure in Gauteng.

The National Department of Health has approved the business case for Daveyton Hospital. The Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency has been appointed to oversee the bulk engineering designs, site development plans and architectural designs, with the aim to complete these by March 2025. The project has also received funding in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Progress has been made on the Orange Farm Hospital project. Suitable land has been identified and land suitability investigations are nearing completion. This project will address the healthcare needs of the Orange Farm community.

While various land portions have been identified for Soshanguve Hospital, the land suitability is yet to be confirmed. The Department is working with the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) to finalise land identification by the end of the current financial year. Land suitability investigations for the Diepsloot Hospital are also underway and are expected to be completed by the end of the financial year.

“These hospitals will bridge the healthcare gap in township areas and address regional disparities in healthcare provision which are a key step towards achieving our vision of a universal healthcare system. We are confident that these projects will significantly contribute to the successful implementation of NHI in Gauteng,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

According to Stats SA’s latest mid-year population estimates for 2024released in July, Gauteng remains the most populous province with nearly 16 million residents calling the province their home. This has resulted in an increased burden on the healthcare system which necessitates more healthcare infrastructure to cater for the growing needs of the population.

