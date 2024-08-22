Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong congratulates South African recipients of SADC Media Awards

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Hon. Kenny Morolong notes with excitement, news of SADC Media Awards received by the GCIS and Channel Africa journalists.

The Deputy Minister congratulates both Ms Fikile Marakalla and Mr Tshimologo Moshatama who have scooped second prize in photo and radio categories respectively.

Ms Fikile Necter Marakalla was the second prize winner in the Photo Category with her pictures that were published in SA News and Diplomatic informer. Ms Marakalla’s winning entry highlighted the strong fraternal, historical as well as social relations between South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania during the State visit of her Excellency Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mr Tshimologo Benjamin Moshatama from Channel Africa Radio was the second prize winner in the Radio Category with his entry on the importance of shared water resources in the SADC regional integration and development and the contribution of the Kingdom of Lesotho in the management of shared water resources.

The SADC Media Awards are aimed at promoting excellence in the fields of Print Journalism, Radio Journalism, Television Journalism and Photojournalism.

Deputy Minister Morolong says “We are excited at the recognition that our staff and colleagues received from their peers in the SADC media fraternity.

These awards serve to animate the hard work input by all our staff in ensuring enhanced access to information by the public. This, in a manner that enables the public objectively to participate in the task of social transformation”

Deputy Minister Morolong encourages all our staff to continue working hard, sharing information with the public. He assures both staff and management of his and Minister Ntshavheni’s questioning yet unflinching support.

