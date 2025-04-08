Minister Leon Schreiber addresses Electoral Reform Conference in Boksburg, 9 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, is scheduled to deliver the opening address at the two-day international conference of the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel (ERCP) to be held at the Emperors Palace in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The ERCP was appointed in 2024 with a mandate to independently investigate, consult on, report on and make recommendations in respect of potential reforms of the electoral system for the election of the National Assembly and the election of the provincial legislatures, in respect of the elections to be held after the 2024 elections.

The conference will bring together political parties, elected representatives and key stakeholders including a range of civil society groups who have engaged with the ERCP in their public consultations and will include presentations by local and international experts on the topic of electoral reform and the implications of different options. The conference will include an opportunity for the ERCP to share its initial findings and the preliminary options identified in the course of public consultations to provide an opportunity for public engagement on the models that have been identified. The conference represents the final stage of public engagement as it considers its final recommendations to Parliament.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 09 April 2025

Venue: Emperors Palace, South Wing Convention Centre, Johannesburg Time: 09:00

Members of the media wishing to attend the conference may confirm with Thabo Mokgola on 060 962 4982.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Siya Qoza

Cell number: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau – Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell number: 077 606 9702

