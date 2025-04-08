Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson hands over public works buildings to Gauteng government to become GBV shelters, 8 Apr

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday morning, 8 April 2025, hand over five Public Works properties in Waterkloof, Pretoria, to the Gauteng Department of Social Development to be used as shelters for victims of Gender-Based Violence.

This is in line with the Minister’s commitment to ensure that state-owned properties are used for the public good, by, among others, providing shelter to the most vulnerable. The Minister will be joined by the Minister for Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe, and the Gauteng Member of Executive Council for Social Development, Faith Mazibuko.

Date: Tuesday, 8 April 2025
Time: 08:00
Address: 234 Adina Rd, Waterkloof Heights, Pretoria, 0065
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/48vVksrWLWCDHbzU7

Enquiries

Sandi Mbatsha
Minister Tolashe Spokesperson
Cell: 082 525 2959

Teddy Gomba
MEC Mazibuko Spokesperson
Cell: 071 673 7897

Thamsanqa Mchunu
Director: Media and Stakeholder Relations
Cell: 079 519 6997

