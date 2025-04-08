Minister Dean Macpherson hands over public works buildings to Gauteng government to become GBV shelters, 8 Apr

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday morning, 8 April 2025, hand over five Public Works properties in Waterkloof, Pretoria, to the Gauteng Department of Social Development to be used as shelters for victims of Gender-Based Violence.

This is in line with the Minister’s commitment to ensure that state-owned properties are used for the public good, by, among others, providing shelter to the most vulnerable. The Minister will be joined by the Minister for Social Development, Nokuzola Tolashe, and the Gauteng Member of Executive Council for Social Development, Faith Mazibuko.

Date: Tuesday, 8 April 2025

Time: 08:00

Address: 234 Adina Rd, Waterkloof Heights, Pretoria, 0065

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/48vVksrWLWCDHbzU7

Enquiries

Sandi Mbatsha

Minister Tolashe Spokesperson

Cell: 082 525 2959

Teddy Gomba

MEC Mazibuko Spokesperson

Cell: 071 673 7897

Thamsanqa Mchunu

Director: Media and Stakeholder Relations

Cell: 079 519 6997

#ServiceDeliveryZA