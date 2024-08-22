Powering your single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data Edalex selected for a fifth consecutive placement in the HolonIQ ANZ EdTech 50 in 2024

Edalex has been recognised by HolonIQ for five consecutive years for its contributions to education technology in Australia and New Zealand.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills and learning data, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the HolonIQ 2024 ANZ EdTech 50 list. Edalex’s selection in the 2024 list marks the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognised by HolonIQ for its contributions to the Australia and New Zealand education technology landscape.

The Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 is focused on identifying fast growing and innovative learning, teaching and up-skilling startups from Australia & New Zealand. Powered by data and insights from the HolonIQ Impact Intelligence Platform together with qualitative assessments by HolonIQ’s Intelligence Unit, and local market experts in each region, organisations are evaluated and scored based on HolonIQ’s eligibility and assessment criteria.

“We’re so pleased to be recognised in HolonIQ’s ANZ EdTech 50 again this year, and for the fifth year running, and consider it a validation of our contribution to the educational technology sector,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “It caps off a busy period in the skills-first space, with rising understanding and acceptance of skills as the foundation of the economy moving forward. We have continued to evolve our platforms and increased the breadth of their application, including integrating new technologies such as gen AI. We’re grateful for the close collaboration with clients and partners to tech enable the skills ecosystem for learners and employees.”

For more information about Edalex and its platforms visit https://www.edalex.com

