SkillsAware announces its official launch and launch of AI-powered skills recognition service and consultancy

SkillsAware launches today, in collaboration with SkillsIQ, Edalex, and Dr. Mark Keough, delivering AI-powered skills recognition service and consultancy.

SkillsAware launches today, in collaboration with SkillsIQ, Edalex, and Dr. Mark Keough, delivering AI-powered skills recognition service and consultancy.

We believe that pairing the speed and scalability of AI, with the deep expertise gained in more traditional settings is key to accelerating the skills-first economy that has already begun to boom.” — Dr Mark Keough

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillsAware, an organisation delivering an AI-powered skills recognition service and consultancy, is thrilled to announce its official launch today, aiming to revolutionise skills discovery and recognition powered by AI. The SkillsAware launch reflects a collaboration between SkillsIQ, a skills-focused not-for-profit, Edalex, an award-winning EdTech and SkillsTech company and Dr Mark Keough, an Australian learning innovation pioneer. The new entity builds on decades of technology and skills expertise, to offer an AI-powered service that captures and maintains an evidence-based indicator of the many skills that individuals develop from formal and informal learning.

“We’re so pleased and excited to bring this new skills recognition service to market, offering a flexible and robust solution to the very real and pressing need to address skills gaps,” said Dr Mark Keough. “As a nation and across the world, the looming skills cliff is something all individuals, businesses, industries and societies will need to confront and take steps to mitigate. We believe that pairing the speed and scalability of AI, with the deep expertise gained in more traditional settings is key to accelerating the skills-first economy that has already begun to boom. There are people who need jobs and jobs that need people. The gap is not just a lack of training, but a lack of recognition of current skills and experience”

Organisations that licence the service gain insight into the full spectrum of skills that exist in their workforce. They can use this heightened level of skills visibility to identify skill strengths and gaps and enable decisions backed by evidence around skills-based hiring, workforce training, planning, resourcing and more. As a result, SkillsAware contributes significantly to a wide range of business imperatives, including productivity, performance, reward, diversity and equity goals. From an institutional perspective, SkillsAware can dramatically streamline the recognition of prior learning (RPL) process, incorporating an AI engine trained on a library of more than 15,000 industry-aligned, quality-assured competencies. Individuals who use SkillsAware will also obtain benefits, such as independent validation of their prior learning and experience and employer recognition of their skills, with positive implications for their self-esteem, career and lifelong learning.

“SkillsIQ’s extensive experience in vocational education and interfacing with industry both in Australia and internationally has allowed us to identify the key areas of concern for organisations trying to tackle issues around skills shortages. In particular, we know that there is a huge excess of training that occurs, yet there is no clear way to have a transparent view of the skills an individual or an organisation has accumulated over time,” said Yasmin King, CEO of SkillsIQ. “SkillsAware provides a platform to identify the skills that workers already have, allowing organisations to identify gaps on an individual and organisational level and structure their workforce planning and recruitment more productively, while saving money on excess training that is not required.”

“We are so pleased to be working with the SkillsIQ team and Dr Keough, building on our existing relationships and leveraging their collective expertise,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “For our part, we are delighted to incorporate our Credentialate, openEQUELLA and openRSD platforms and the talent of our team in support of the SkillsAware service, and look forward to seeing the impact we can deliver for the market.”

Enterprises, volunteer organisations, industry bodies and others interested in the service are encouraged to contact the SkillsAware team to learn more and request a demonstration at https://skillsaware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.