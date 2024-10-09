Edalex recognised as a finalist in the 2024 GESS Education Awards

Edalex has been named a finalist in the 2024 GESS Education Awards for its contribution to the secondary education sector.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, is thrilled to be recognised as a finalist in the 2024 GESS Education Awards, in the Secondary Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year category. The awards celebrate excellence in Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) industry. The winners will be announced at GESS Education Awards’ 11th annual gala dinner to be held on the 13 November 2024 in Dubai.

The GESS Education Awards highlight and reward the quality and diversity of educational products, resources, services and people as well as the best educational establishments and the most dedicated members of the teaching profession. The GESS Education Awards aim to encourage the raising of educational services and product standards throughout the industry and aims to be recognised throughout the sector as the accolade of excellence.

“We’re so proud to be named as a finalist in this year’s awards, and thank the panel of independent judges for selecting us,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “We’re thrilled to continue to be recognised for our platforms, and view our selection in the awards process as validation of the focus, effort and talent of our team.”

The award is presented to high-quality and safe products appropriate to every day teaching and learning needs for Secondary students and teachers and focuses on how the product or service meets the needs of schools today, outstanding customer-care and an exceptional standard of service to education and the impact of the product or service on learning for students and the work of the teacher in the classroom.

For more information about Edalex and its platforms visit - https://www.edalex.com/

