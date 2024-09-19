Edalex announces launch of new self-paced guide ‘How to Recognise Skills in Your Curriculum’ Edalex - Learning gets personal - Unleash the power of your skills data, digital assets and personal credentials Credentialate - Discover and share evidence of workplace skills

Edalex launches a new self-paced guide, 'How to Recognise Skills in Your Curriculum,' bridging the gap between educational achievements and workplace skills.

This guide provides educators with the knowledge and tools to recognise and validate skills within their curriculum, ultimately leading to better outcomes for students.” — Dan McFadyen, Co-founder & Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new free Credentialate guide, “How to Recognise Skills in Your Curriculum.” This self-paced, practical guide is designed to empower educators, instructional designers, and educational institutions with the tools and knowledge to effectively identify and map skills in their curriculum, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills recognition needed for success in today’s rapidly evolving skills-based job markets.

“In an era where the demand for skills recognition is at an all-time high, this self-paced guide provides a timely solution for educators looking to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world skills,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “Participants will learn to evidence and validate both hard and soft skills, map their curriculum and performance data against standardised skills and frameworks, and align educational outcomes with the needs of employers and the wider community. This enables educators to provision learners with evidence-based recognition of their skills,”

Key features of the guide include:

- Curriculum mapping techniques – learn how to align your curriculum to evidence of skills and competencies and map to standardised skills and frameworks, ensuring that learners can show they are gaining the skills that employers are looking for.

- Skills recognition strategies – discover methods for identifying and validating both hard and soft skills within your existing curriculum, and learn how to articulate these skills in a way that resonates with learners, employers and technologies alike.

- Practical tools and resources – gain access to a suite of tools and resources designed to help you implement skill recognition in your institution, including templates, checklists, and best practice guides.

- Developed by skills experts – benefit from the expertise of leading skills professionals who have a deep understanding of skills data, skills recognition and educational technology.

“As the education landscape continues to evolve, there is a growing emphasis on the need for skills recognition. Employers are increasingly looking for graduates who not only have academic knowledge but also possess the practical skills needed to excel in the workplace,” McFadyen continued. “This guide provides educators with the knowledge and tools to recognise and validate skills within their curriculum, ultimately leading to better outcomes for students through stronger alignment between education and employment.”

This guide is ideal for educators, curriculum designers, academic leaders, and anyone involved in the development and delivery of educational programs. Whether you are looking to refresh your existing curriculum or develop new programs that are aligned with industry skills, this guide will provide you with the insights and tools you need to succeed.

To access the “How to Recognise Skills in Your Curriculum” self-paced guide please visit – https://www.edalex.com/credentialate/how-to-recognise-skills-in-your-curriculum/

For more information about Edalex and its platforms visit – https://www.edalex.com/

