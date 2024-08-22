Those who are Not Eligible for Automatic Payment of the Central Provident Fund Can Apply for Fund Withdrawal via Electronic Channels within August and will Receive the Payment in September

MACAU, August 22 - The 2024 Special Allocation from Budget Surplus for the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System will be paid as early as 25 September. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) announced the fund withdrawal arrangements in mid-June. There are about 95,000 people who are eligible for fund withdrawal this year, including about 71,000 senior citizens who registered last year or before for automatic withdrawal and met the eligibility requirements for automatic payment. There is no need for them to go through formalities, and the funds will be automatically deposited in the bank accounts where they are currently receiving old-age or disability pension. As for the 24,000 people who are not eligible for automatic payment, they need to apply for fund withdrawal on their own. To date, more than 16,000 people have not yet applied for fund withdrawal.

To receive the funds in time on 25 September, those 16,000 people need to apply for fund withdrawal via the "Macao One Account" or self-service machine in August. Those who apply on paper in August or apply in September will be paid on 23 October. The FSS recently started sending reminder text messages to relevant persons (without any links).

Residents may check at any time via the "Macao One Account" and the FSS’s website whether they have registered for automatic withdrawal and meet the eligibility requirements for automatic payment of the current year. At the same time, they may also check the information on this year’s Special Allocation from Budget Surplus from the FSS’s thematic webpage (https://www.fss.gov.mo/en/sites/allocation ), or by calling 2853 2850 during office hours.