The Latest Issue of MPU Magazine Sprouting Explores Sports, Health, and Scientific Innovation

MACAU, June 30 - The latest issue of Sprouting, the official magazine of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), is now released. The cover story, “The Scientific Track to Athletic Championships and Public Health”, explores the intersection of sports, health, and scientific innovation. It highlights how MPU integrates sports science and education to nurture elite athletes, promote public health, and actively contribute to international sports development, demonstrating the University’s foresight and impact in the field of sports research.

This issue also features major research stories. One article presents a multinational study analysing how factors such as marriage, education, and cultural background influence psychological wellbeing, with the goal of providing a scientific foundation for public health policy. Another feature introduces an AI-powered predictive model for breast cancer treatment outcomes. The model, developed through multimodal data integration, helps clinical teams assess the effectiveness of neoadjuvant therapy in its early stages, offering strong potential to advance precision treatment for breast cancer.

In the interview section, the Magazine profiles Professor Wei Leyi, a leading figure in AI-driven drug discovery. As one of Clarivate’s top 1% most-cited scientists across multiple disciplines, and listed among Stanford University’s top 2% of global scientists, Professor Wei leverages AI to accelerate new drug development and drive innovation in biomedical science. In addition, Elvis Chao, an outstanding alumnus, has become a prominent trilingual emcee across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao. His journey to the national stage demonstrates the competitiveness of MPU graduates.

The campus section captures the energy of the University’s annual Open Day and the SHINE Whole Person Development Scheme. MPU students continue to shine on the international stage, showcasing the University’s commitment to whole-person education.

Sprouting is published biannually in both Chinese and English, inviting readers to explore the currents of knowledge from multiple perspectives. For more information or to obtain a digital version, please visit https://www.mpu.edu.mo/sprouting/ or pick up a printed copy at MPU’s main library. For enquiries, contact the editorial team at sprouting@mpu.edu.mo.