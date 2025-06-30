Cross-department Efforts Are Made to Jointly Host the“MICE Industry Seminar – Regulations on Personnel Employment and Management”

MACAU, June 30 - On June 26, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Public Security Police Force (CPSP), jointly organised the “MICE Industry Seminar – Regulations on Personnel Employment and Management”. The seminar explained the regulations and key points regarding the legal employment of personnel during exhibition events. The event was held at DSAL's Occupational Safety and Health Training Centre, with over 120 local representatives from the exhibition industry in attendance.

During the seminar, DSAL representatives provided in-depth explanations of legal employment and management within the industry, clarifying the relevant provisions of the "Regulation of Prohibition of Illegal Employment" and the "Law on Employment of Non-Resident Workers". CPSP representatives gave detailed explanation of the prevention of illegal employment practices and stakeholder regulatory co-operation. The Macao Fair & Trade Association shared experiences in on-site personnel management during MICE events. Many attendees actively asked questions and engaged in in-depth discussions with the speakers, expressing that they gained significant insights.

A representative from an integrated resort stated that through industry exchanges and practical sharing, they could deeply understand the relevant laws and regulations, which helps prepare enterprises for operations during the initial communication and planning stages. This effectively enhances the awareness of regulations within the MICE and hotel industries, further strengthening Macao's reputation and status in the international exhibition field. A representative from a performing arts organisation pointed out that this seminar provided a rare platform for exchange, and the combination of legal regulations and case sharing helped clarify related requirements. The sharing and Q&A sessions hosted by the exhibition industry expanded their perspectives and was very beneficial. A representative from an exhibition organising and construction firm emphasised that participating in the seminar provided a more thorough understanding of the regulatory requirements for personnel hiring and management, which will help promote the standardisation of personnel arrangement across the exhibition industry, making future business operations smoother.

Participants at this seminar included representatives from IPIM, DSAL and CPSP, as well as MICE sector, integrated resorts, exhibition organising and construction firms, travel agencies, and public relations service companies.