Intersection Closures On US 19 on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Monday, August 26, 2024, and Tuesday, August 27, 2024

The Webster Road intersection (WV 41) of US 19 will have intermittent northbound lane closures from the West Webster to Webster Road intersections on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Monday, August 26, 2024, and Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for paving operations. Local traffic only.

Traffic control devices will be in place to alert drivers of the closures. Motorists can expect delays and should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes and advised to reduce their speed through the work zone and observe all traffic control signs.

Inclement weather or unforeseen conditions may change the work schedule.​

