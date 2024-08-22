Calhoun County Route 9/2, Henry’s Fork Road, Will be Closed Beginning Thursday, August 22, 2024

Page Content

​CALHOUN COUNTY, WV – Calhoun County Route 9/2, Henry’s Fork Road, will be closed, from milepost 0.00, to milepost 2.91, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 22, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024, for several culvert replacements.



The roadway will be closed; however, emergency vehicles will be accommodated. The roadway will be open after 4:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​