Ritchie County Route 31/4, Silver Run Road, Across the Cairo Pony Truss Bridge, Will be Closed on Thursday, August 22, 2024
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV – Ritchie County Route 31/4, Silver Run Road, across the Cairo Pony Truss
Bridge, will be closed, at milepost 4.14, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on
Thursday, August 22, 2024, for a bridge inspection.
The North Bend State Park will open the Rail Trail Bridge to keep traffic flowing without
interruption. Therefore, motorists should not expect any delays but are asked to follow the
direction of all traffic control devices. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
