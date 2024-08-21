MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Southeast
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing in Southeast.
On Monday, July 1, 2024, at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim in the street suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where despite all life-saving efforts he died from his injuries.
The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Alfred Fields, of no fixed address.
On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 56-year-old Robert Stringer of Camp Springs, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).
CCN: 240100709
###
