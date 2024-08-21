MPD Announces Arrest for Multiple Robberies of Northwest Businesses

The Metropolitan Police Department announce a suspect has been arrested in reference to multiple establishment robberies.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 35-year-old Maleek Geeter of no fixed address. He was charged, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, with the below offenses.

Robbery: On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24049881

Robbery: On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24050321

Attempted Robbery: On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the suspect attempted to jump over the counter and open the register of a business in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. An employee stopped the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24050645

Robbery: On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 1:19 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. He walked up to the sales counter and grabbed money out of the register before fleeing. CCN: 24059196.

