MPD Announces Arrest for Multiple Robberies of Northwest Businesses
The Metropolitan Police Department announce a suspect has been arrested in reference to multiple establishment robberies.
On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 35-year-old Maleek Geeter of no fixed address. He was charged, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, with the below offenses.
Robbery: On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24049881
Robbery: On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24050321
Attempted Robbery: On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the suspect attempted to jump over the counter and open the register of a business in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. An employee stopped the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24050645
Robbery: On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 1:19 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. He walked up to the sales counter and grabbed money out of the register before fleeing. CCN: 24059196.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.