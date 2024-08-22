Saskatchewan Bridges Employment and Skills Training Funding Shortfall and Calls on Federal Government to Reverse Cuts

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 21, 2024

Saskatchewan is bridging the shortfall in federal funding for employment and skills training in 2024-25, to maintain programs and services in Saskatchewan. These programs and services prepare Saskatchewan people for the jobs created by the province's growing economy.

The Government of Saskatchewan is calling on the Federal Government to restore $17.6 million in funding, which is Saskatchewan's share of the $625 million in federal funding cuts through the Labour Market Transfer agreements (LMTA).

"These reckless federal funding cuts come at a time when Saskatchewan is seeing historic job creation and more people are living and working in the province than ever before," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "There is an immediate need for these critical labour market programs that provide training for in-demand skills and build the workforce needed for our growing economy. That's why our government is stepping in to provide funding to make up for the federal cuts which would negatively impact some of our province's most vulnerable groups. Saskatchewan joins the provinces and territories in calling on the Federal Government to immediately reinstate funding for these programs that help prepare Saskatchewan people for jobs and create strong and vibrant communities."

This $17.6 million funding cut would have impacted an estimated 7,000 clients who currently access available programs and services in Saskatchewan. The Government of Saskatchewan has stepped in to provide funding so that provincial service providers are no longer at risk of having to end valuable employment and skills training programs, during a time when the labour market requires increased investments to keep pace with growth in the province.

The funding provided by the Government of Saskatchewan protects the province's most vulnerable populations facing barriers to employment, including persons with disabilities receiving support under the Employability Assistance for Persons with Disabilities programs, and adult learners participating in training and employment programs such as Essential Skills, most of whom are Indigenous.

The Government of Saskatchewan, along with other provinces and territories, has called on the Federal Government to reverse cuts to labour market transfers and will continue to do so until the Federal Government meets its obligations as a funding partner in workforce development in every province and territory.

LMTA fund community-based organizations across Saskatchewan that provide training and employment services to help prepare Saskatchewan people for jobs. These partnerships support the Government of Saskatchewan's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, which outlines how the province is ensuring Saskatchewan has the labour force it needs to support employer demand and Saskatchewan people benefit from the province's growing economy.

"The employment and training programs offered at YWCA Prince Albert Community Connection Centre (CCC) have a positive impact on our organization and our community as a whole," YWCA Prince Albert Director of Operations Niña Reynolds said. "This funding will ensure the continued delivery of our programs and services, supporting newcomers, residents--especially the youth--and helping to grow the workforce in the Prince Albert area. By empowering individuals with the skills and opportunities they need, we are building a stronger, more resilient community for everyone.”

"This funding from the Government of Saskatchewan supports the delivery of our programs to assist local businesses in Moose Jaw and area and encourage people to develop their skills and join the workforce," Moose Jaw District Chamber of Commerce CEO Rob Clark said. "Our employment pairing program, Senior Moose Jobs, has benefitted retirees and businesses alike while overachieving our targets and is a great example of how working with the provincial government can make a positive impact on the lives of Saskatchewan residents."

"Newcomers are vital to our province's prosperity, and by working with the Government of Saskatchewan, the Battlefords Resource Immigration Centre is able to help them find meaningful employment, build careers and establish a life in Saskatchewan," Battlefords Immigration Resource Centre Executive Director Annette McGovern said. "This generous contribution from the province reinforces its commitment to ensuring all Saskatchewan residents have every opportunity to benefit from our economy."

"We would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for providing this funding, which ensures that the Regina Trades and Skills Centre can continue to provide in-demand industry training to Saskatchewan residents," Regina Trades and Skills Centre Executive Director Brian Shankowsky said. "The programs we offer provide students with training tailored to meet industry needs and support the demand for entry-level employees across all sectors, contributing to the growth of the province's labour force."

