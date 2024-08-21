Governor Abbott Appoints Eight To Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

TEXAS, August 21 - August 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Heather Ayala and Forrest Mitchell and reappointed Melissa Carter, Hillary England, Matthew L. Ferrara, Ph.D., Lindsay Kinzie, Jeffery “JD” Robertson, and David Schwartz to the Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for terms set to expire on January 31, 2026. The Council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims, and society.

Heather Ayala of Grand Prairie is the national director of victim services for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She is a member of the National Organization for Victim Assistance. Ayala received a Bachelor of Science in Counseling and Psychology from the Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

Forrest Mitchell of Corpus Christi is retired and the former director of operations for the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office. Previously, he served as the chief inspector general for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. He is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates and former member of the Leadership Command College Alumni Association and the International Association of Bloodstain Pattern Analysis (IABPA). Mitchell received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas State University.

Melissa Carter of Bryan is the victim assistance coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. She is the vice president and a board member of Every Victim Every Time, Inc., coordinator for the Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team, and former member of the Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team and the Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force. Carter received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Baylor University.

Hillary England of Pflugerville is the deputy director of victim services and prevention programs in the Office of the Governor. Previously, she was director of trafficking and sexual violence prevention programs, and administrator of the Office of the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force. England received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Yale University and a Master of Social Work from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Matthew L. Ferrara, Ph.D. of Austin is a self-employed forensic psychologist. Previously, he served as chief psychologist for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Correctional Institutions and the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice. He is a member of the Texas Psychological Association and the Association for the Prevention and Treatment of Sexual Abuse. Ferrara received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from Oklahoma State University.

Lindsay Kinzie of Keller is the legal program director for The Gatehouse – Grapevine. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, Poverty Law Section, and Criminal Justice Section. Additionally, she is an associate judge for the cities of Southlake, Keller, and Colleyville. Kinzie received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Jeffery “JD” Robertson of Wimberley is a consultant with JD Robertson Consulting. He is a retired major with the Texas Rangers, with over 27 years of service to the Texas Department of Public Safety as a former commander of the Texas Rangers Special Operations Group. Previously, he served as the Ombudsman for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. He is a former member of the FBI National Academy Associates, National Tactical Officers Association, and the IABPA. Robertson received an Associate of Applied Science from the Community College of the Air Force, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Science in Applied Criminology from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

David Schwartz of Bellaire is a retired pharmacist. He is a member of the Houston Area Pharmacy Association, Houston Promotional Products Association, Harris County District Attorney's Office Victim Advisory Panel, and Crime Stoppers of Houston. Schwartz received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from UT Austin.